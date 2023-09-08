Coronation Street spoilers: Paul’s life in danger as he suffers accident whilst alone?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Paul puts himself at risk as he suffers an accident whilst by himself.

Visiting Shelly at her flat, Paul suffers a fall with nobody else around at the time.

But, is Paul’s life in huge danger? Will anybody come to his aid in Coronation Street spoilers?

Things get very real for Paul

Next week, Paul gets a letter detailing an appointment he can have, if he chooses to, with a palliative care nurse.

With Paul trying to brush off the severity of the situation, Billy becomes concerned that he isn’t being open with him about how he’s truly feeling.

Later on, Paul faces his reality as he visits Shelly at her flat. He soon discusses the potential meeting with Shelly and gets a shock.

He’s taken aback when he sees just how ill Shelly’s become. But, will this prompt Paul to be honest about how he feels about his inevitable future?

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul suffers a fall

Back at home, Paul struggles to walk but refuses to get into a wheelchair despite Billy’s suggestion.

When Paul sees Bertie with a new tablet, he’s concerned when he also spots his mum handling lots of electronical items – addressed in Shelly’s name.

As Paul pieces everything together, Bernie tries to justify her actions by telling him that she’s trying to make enough cash to buy the equipment he needs.

Paul confides in Billy about the scam and whilst understanding why she did it, he wants it to end.

Heading over to Shelly’s flat once more with the intention of putting an end to her scam, he suffers a fall outside.

Paul shouts for help but nobody is around to see or hear him struggling. Is Paul’s life in danger as he struggles to get up? Can anybody come and help him?

