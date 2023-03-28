Coronation Street spoilers: Paul turns to crime after shock MND diagnosis

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that a desperate Paul Foreman is forced to turn to crime after being diagnosed with onset Motor Neurone Disease.

Meeting with local hood Damon, Paul works out a scheme to make some cash before it’s too late. Will Paul break bad as his health declines further? Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Outraged, Paul tells Dee-Dee that he’s moving out (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s money woes add up

At the solicitor’s office, Adam lets slip to Paul that Dee-Dee promised she’d cover all his costs at the apartment. Outraged, Paul immediately packs his things.

He rages at Dee-Dee, telling her that she can find a proper flatmate who’ll pay their own way – claiming he’s not a charity case. Moving things into the flower shop flat, he finds work as a kitchen porter at the Bistro. But, with an appointment at the neurologist’s beckoning, is Paul’s day about to go from bad to worse?

The neurologist tells Paul that he may be suffering from an onset of Motor Neurone Disease (Credit: ITV)

Paul gets devastating health news

Later that day, Paul’s appointment with his neurologist leaves him reeling. The neurologist tells Paul that he may be suffering from onset Motor Neurone Disease. Staggering out of the doctors’, Paul heads off to a meal with his family.

But will he tell them the truth? Back at the flat, Paul sits, weeping silently as he stares at his withering hand.

Paul makes a deal with the devil of Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Paul plots a moneymaking scheme with Damon

Deciding to keep his diagnosis a secret from Billy and his family, Paul sets out to earn the cash to pay Billy back. He also hopes to help Gemma out with the wedding. Later, at the Bistro, Nick is unimpressed when he sees Adam having lunch with Damon.

He tells Paul that Damon is Harvey’s brother and seriously bad news. Paul follows Damon out onto the street. He tells him that he doesn’t have long left to live, and needs to earn some cash, fast.

Damon passes him the details of a man called Kyle. He tells him that Kyle is looking for a driver to help out with an insurance scam. Will Paul break the law?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

