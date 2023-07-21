Composite of Paul and Billy on Coronation Street, both looking upset (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street spoilers: Paul devastates Billy with a shock death request

Paul leaves Billy reeling

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Paul Foreman is to devastate partner Billy Mayhew with a shocking request. This comes as Paul starts to make plans for his advancing MND symptoms.

But what is Paul’s shocking request? And will Billy be able to abide by his wishes when the time comes?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Paul and Billy talking on Coronation Street
Having had a pep talk from a fellow MND patient, Paul steels himself to give Billy some news (Credit: ITV)

Paul hears an important message

Waiting for an appointment at the MND clinic, Paul finds himself sat next to Shelly from the support group. He is impressed by her positive attitude when she urges him to take control of his life.

She tells him that if there’s something he’s always dreamed of doing, then he should do it now. Afterwards, Paul tells Billy that Shelly has helped him to see things more clearly. Steeling himself to give Billy the news, he tells him that he has something important to ask.

Paul looking upset on Coronation Street
Paul tells Billy that he wants him to assist in ending his life (Credit: ITV)

Billy is devastated by Paul’s shock request

But as Billy excitedly tells Summer that he’s expecting Paul to propose to him, Paul prepares to drop a bombshell. He tells Billy that, when the time comes, he’d like him to help him end his own life.

How will Billy react? Will he agree to Paul’s request?

Billy, Shelly and Paul talk in the cafe
Billy meets with Shelly… but Bernie is in for a shock (Credit: ITV)

Bernie gets a shock

With Billy still reeling from Paul’s request, the pair prepare to get married. But, as Summer goes through possible wedding venues, Paul wants a church wedding, for Billy’s sake. Billy reassures him that marrying him is all that matters.

Later, Paul introduces Shelly and her PA to Billy and Bernie. Bernie is visibly shaken by her advanced condition.

Is it all too much for Paul and his family? Will Paul stand by his request? And will Billy assist him in his needs to the end?

Billy Finds Out Paul Has MND | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

