Coronation Street SPOILERS: Paul and Billy to split amid Todd’s return?

Coronation Street character Paul is reportedly ‘going to hit rock bottom’ as his and Billy’s relationship is ‘tested’.

Paul is in a relationship with vicar Billy Mayhew. Currently Billy is helping Sean find Todd Grimshaw, who went on the run in 2o17.

However Billy and Todd were previously together and, when he fled, he left Billy behind.

But it looks like things could be about to take a bad turn for Paul.

Paul is reportedly going to 'hit the bottle'

A source told The Sun: “Paul hits the bottle in a bad way and no one can get through to him.

“He spends his days surrounded by empty cans and his own thoughts.

“It’s going to be a real test of his relationship with Billy to see if they can get through it.

“And Todd’s return won’t help matters.”

Billy and Sean reported Todd as missing

Could Billy and Paul end up splitting up?

Entertainment Daily has contacted Corrie reps for comment.

Coronation Street: What’s happening with Billy and Paul?

In last Wednesday night’s episode (August 26) Paul and his twin Gemma celebrated their 30th birthday.

However Billy missed the celebrations as he was helping Sean try to track down Todd.

They learnt that Todd, who went on the run after assaulting a police officer, has recently been questioned by police and they were no longer after him.

Todd will be back

This left Billy, Sean and Mary wondering why he hasn’t returned.

It was revealed earlier this month that Todd would be returning to Corrie.

However Bruno Langley, who played Todd on and off from 2001 until 2017, will not be returning to the role.

Instead Todd will be played by actor Gareth Pierce.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

