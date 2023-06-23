Coronation Street's Owen, Stephen, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Owen rumbles Stephen’s schemes – but is his time up?

Is it finally time for Stephen's comeuppance?

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Owen rumbles more of Stephen’s schemes as he finds out about his fraudulent ways.

Realising that Stephen has been transferring money from Underworld into his private account, Owen confronts him.

But, as Owen rumbles Stephen, is Stephen finally going to get his comeuppance in Coronation Street?

Stephen and Owen in tense conversation at the Rovers
Owen realised that Stephen had lied to Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Owen rumbled Stephen’s lies

Recently, Owen confronted Stephen over his lies after realising that he’d made up stories about him to Jenny. Stephen had told Jenny that Owen was a player so that she’d end things with him.

It turned out that he was acting out of jealousy and had told Owen a similar pack of lies about Jenny.

After having a conversation with Jenny, Owen realised what Stephen had done and confronted him. Stephen tried to worm his way out of his mess but ultimately confessed to Jenny that he did it out of jealousy.

Jenny told him that he was with Elaine and that she wouldn’t be with him, furious that he’d lied to both her and Owen.

Owen had then threatened him saying that he’d fire him as soon as he was running Underworld.

Owen digs up more dirt on Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Owen’s on to Stephen

Next week, Elaine decides to put on a Canadian themed party in celebration of Canada day as she senses Stephen is missing his home country.

After Jenny offers to put in a good word for him with Owen, Stephen invites Owen round for lunch.

However, Owen has suspicions about him and shares his concerns about Stephen transferring money from the Underworld account into a private one.

He then suggests that Stephen’s jealous of him and wants to get him out of the way to be with Jenny. Stephen tries to defend himself as Elaine walks in the door ready for the party.

As Elaine gives a dirty look in Stephen’s direction, has she realised that Stephen is just using her? Will Owen expose Stephen’s schemes?

Coronation Street - Owen Confronts Stephen (12th June 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

