Coronation Street SPOILERS: Oliver to die as he's rushed to intensive care?

Coronation Street is set to devastate Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald as their son Oliver fights for life in hospital.

Next week Oliver will suffer another seizure and be rushed to intensive care as doctors are unable to control his fits.

With his condition very serious could Leanne and Steve lose their son?

Coronation Street has already seen Oliver hospitalised once (Credit: ITV)

Oliver has another seizure

The week starts off well as, after finding out Oliver is physically developing behind his peers, Leanne and Steve visit a new nursery for him.

Thinking they've found the perfect place, they return back home to see their son, only to find him fitting again.

Steve calls an ambulance, but by the time the paramedics arrive, Oliver seems much calmer.

Determined to get to the bottom of what's wrong with him, Steve and Leanne explain the symptoms Oliver has to the doctors. Can they get a diagnosis?

Leanne is desperate for answers (Credit: ITV)

By the end of the week Oliver seems to be doing much better. But when Nick is reading him a bedtime story, he suddenly starts fitting again.

The paramedics arrive and as Oliver doesn't stop fitting, he's loaded into the ambulance and taken to hospital.

Leanne is full of terror as she travels with her son.

Leanne is terrified (Credit: ITV)

Once at the hospital, Leanne and Steve get the upsetting news Oliver's condition is so serious he needs to be transferred to intensive care.

Is Oliver going to die?

When did Coronation Street first tease a health battle for Oliver?

A couple of weeks ago the toddler had a seizure whilst Summer Spellman was looking after him.

As Steve rushed his son to get medical attention, he was told Oliver had had a febrile convulsion.

It was in February that Coronation Street viewers became worried for the little boy after he napped a lot throughout his birthday party and appeared to keep coughing.

Oliver seems to be ill quite often (Credit: ITV)

It has also been mentioned in scenes that Oliver isn't feeling well and appears to have a cold a lot of the time.

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

