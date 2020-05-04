Coronation Street SPOILERS: Oliver has another seizure

In next week's Coronation Street, little Oliver has a second seizure. But will doctors be able to figure out what's wrong with him?

A couple of weeks ago the toddler had a seizure whilst Summer Spellman was looking after him.

As Steve rushed his son to get medical attention, he was told Oliver had a febrile convulsion. But it's now looking like something more serious is going on...

Oliver has another seizure (Credit: ITV)

Previews for next week's episodes show Steve and Leanne horrified to see their son having another seizure.

Pictures show Leanne getting into an ambulance. Together, Leanne, Steve and Nick are forced to unite in their terror.

Will Oliver be okay? And what is causing his seizures?

What happens in this week's Coronation Street?

This week, Leanne tells Steve how Oliver's key worker at nursery is concerned he's not developing at the same rate as his peers.

Leanne begins to worry he's falling behind.

When did Oliver's illness begin?

Back in February, Coronation Street viewers became worried for the little boy after he napped a lot throughout his birthday party and appeared to keep coughing.

Oliver seems to be ill quite often (Credit: ITV)

It has also been mentioned in scenes that Oliver isn't feeling well and appears to have a cold a lot of the time.

Last month, poor Oliver had his first seizure just as Steve returned home. Although Steve and Leanne were told it was due to a fever, is it a more serious issue?

Oliver's illness tying into Liz McDonald's exit?

This year, Liz McDonald actress Beverley Callard will be leaving the show.

Liz is Steve's mother and Oliver's grandmother, and Corrie boss Iain McLeod has hinted this story will tie into her exit.

Liz will be leaving Weatherfield this year (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about the storyline, he said: "The idea is that Liz attempts to do something heroic for her son as a result of this story I'm hinting at for Steve and Tracy.

"Her efforts will go slightly wrong in a way that will corrupt her relationship with Steve and ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield."

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

