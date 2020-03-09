Coronation Street SPOILERS: Norris returns

Norris Cole will be making a return to screens in next week's Coronation Street.

Recently Ken Barlow made the decision to sell No.1 and move to a retirement home with his girlfriend Claudia.

But it looks like there will be a familiar face also living at Stillwaters.

In preview pictures on the ITV website, it reveals Ken's delighted when he finds out former neighbour Norris is living at the retirement home.

Norris is living at Stillwaters retirement home (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street star self-isolating over coronavirus fears is 'cleared to return'

But Norris soon asks Ken to help him escape. Will Ken help his old friend out?

Ken made the decision to move away from the street after an eventful coach trip to Blackpool.

He realised he needed a fresh start and decided to put his house up for sale, much like Norris who sold his property on the cobbles last year.

Ken and Claudia recently made the decision to move to the retirement home (Credit: ITV)

Norris actor Malcolm Hebden took an extended break from the soap after suffering a heart attack in 2017.

His alter ego returned to screens last year after he had been staying in Edinburgh with his friend Emily and her niece Freda, who he begun a relationship with.

Norris returned to sell No.3 and to get his wife Mary to sign their divorce papers before going back to Edinburgh with Freda.

Since leaving, Norris returned once again in October for Ken's 80th birthday and he made an appearance over Christmas as he paid a visit to Rita.

Norris sold his house on Coronation Street last year (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Shona returns and 'demands a divorce from David'

During his visit over Christmas, he told Rita that he and Freda were looking at properties in town and mentioned Norbury Court near the football grounds.

But it appears the couple made the decision to move to Stillwaters.

Now with him living in the same retirement home as Ken, does this mean we could see more of the beloved character?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Are you excited to see Norris is making another return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!