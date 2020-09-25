Coronation Street spoilers reveal Leanne and Steve receive bad news about their son Oliver. Is there any hope of him getting better?

In next week’s scenes, Sarah lets slip to David that Oliver’s illness isn’t the only cause of Nick’s recent stress.

David presses her and Sarah reveals that Nick has just found out he is a father to another child.

David decides to speak to Nick about what he’s learnt. But his brother insists that he doesn’t need the added complication in his life. However, David urges him to consider what his son needs.



With people still trying to raise money for Oliver’s treatment, Nick calls in at the Bistro and asks Ray if he’d be interested in buying his half of the business in the factory.

Ray refuses but instead decides to donate £10k to Oliver’s medical fund leaving Nick dumbfounded.



Meanwhile, Steve reveals that he’s spoken to an estate agent and they’d be happy to organise a quick cash sale of both Street Cars and Preston’s Petals.

Later, Nick opens a letter from his son Sam and tells Natasha he’s changed his mind and would like to meet him.



Nastasha brings Sam to Nick’s flat and the young boy tells Nick about his passion for astronomy.

Coronation Street: No hope for Oliver?

Meanwhile, at the hospital the consultant breaks the news to Steve and Leanne that after discussions with the clinic in Germany they’ve reached the decision that Oliver’s condition is so severe they’re unable to offer him treatment.



Hearing the news Leanne is furious. As she tells Nick that the doctors have completely abandoned Oliver, Nick secretly reads a text from his son.

Toyah and Imran’s decision

After hearing the terrible news from Leanne about Oliver, Toyah and Imran decide to postpone their meeting with the social services’ fostering panel.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

