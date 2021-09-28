Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nina vows to kill Corey!

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers show Roy in turmoil when Nina vows to kill Corey.

It’s bad enough that he managed to escape justice in court, but now Corey’’s football career is front-page news.

Nina can’t bear to watch smug Corey’s life take off while Seb’s is over, thanks to his despicable actions.

Unable to take the injustice, Nina decides to turn vigilante.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina sees red

Nina wants to end Corey (Credit: ITV)

Nina is horrified when Corey is announced as part of Weatherfield County’s first team lineup.

She knows that this means his football career is about to reach the next level, and it’s so horribly unfair.

After distributing leaflets about what Corey did to poor Seb, Nina takes to social media to wreck his reputation.

But instead of lashing out at Nina for labelling him a murderer, Corey twists the whole situation to make himself look like a hero.

When her efforts backfire, Nina can’t contain her fury and wants Corey dead.

Can Roy stop her from doing something she can never take back?

Fears for the future

Corey loves rubbing Nina’s face in it (Credit: ITV)

Roy is desperately worried after the Weatherfield County match as Corey has become the talk of the town.

He scored a goal, and now Nina is forced to watch him basking in the limelight.

Worse still, she spots him sitting in Seb’s memorial garden on his phone and laughing about the whole situation.

Having told Kevin that she wants to kill Corey, Nina prepares to make good on her promise.

Behind the wheel of the Woody, Nina contemplates putting her foot on the accelerator.

Roy steps in to try to cool things down, fearing that there might be no way to prevent another tragedy.

Can he convince Nina to rise above Corey’s vile behaviour, or is it too late?

