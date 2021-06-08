Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nina to murder Corey?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Nina goes after Corey, but will she attack him?

In next week’s scenes Nina staggers home after spending the night in the ginnel.

She lies to Roy about where she’s been all night.

When Roy suggests she could work on her graphic novel, Nina rips at the pages, declaring it’s rubbish, just like her life.

Roy worried about Nina (Credit: ITV)

Roy and Asha tape it back together and post photos on her Instagram, but Nina is furious.

At the corner shop, Nina makes an attempt to steal another bottle of vodka, however Carla clocks her and warns her that alcohol won’t solve anything.

But Carla’s words fall on deaf ears and Nina joins Daisy and her friend Noah in the Bistro.

She begins to knock back the wine as she flirts with Noah, until he advises Daisy to take her home.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina spirals out of control

Daisy takes Nina out of the Bistro and is about to hand her over to Roy, but she ends up getting into a taxi, leaving Roy worried sick about his niece.

Nina returns, having been out all night again, leaving Roy worried about her.

Nina goes off in a taxi (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street star Joe Duttine reveals huge secret tattoo in hot tub pic

She’s ill-prepared for a meeting at the factory and ends up telling Sarah to stick her job.

In the Rovers, she drinks with a much older guy named Hughie, who she met in town the night before.

Daisy sees and is disapproving when Hughie suggests they go back to his hotel. Daisy confides in Abi that she’s worried in Nina.

Nina attacks Corey?

In the hotel bar, Nina spots Tommy Orpington at a table with Corey.

As Tommy shows off Corey’s ‘Best New Talent’ award Nina tells Tommy how Corey kicked her boyfriend to death.

Nina goes after Corey carrying his award (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

However as they get up to leave, Nina picks up the award and follows them. Will she attack Corey?

Next week Coronation Street will air for an hour on Monday (June 14) and Thursday (June 17) at 9pm.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

