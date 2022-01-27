Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nina holds Asha hostage as her anxiety gets worse

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Nina holds Asha hostage as she fears for her safety.

Since her boyfriend Seb was murdered by Corey Brent, Nina has been left with anxiety.

She recently began dating Asha Alahan but her anxiety has got worse as she fears something bad happening to her girlfriend.

In next week’s scenes Asha confides in Aadi and Summer that she wants to apply for Glasgow University but worries that it’s too far from home and she doesn’t like leaving Nina when she’s so vulnerable.

Asha is looking to go to Glasgow university (Credit: ITV)

When Asha later reveals she’s having second thoughts about Glasgow University, Dev suspects that it’s because she doesn’t want to leave Nina.

As Dev sets off for Daniel’s flat to take a look at the leaky sink, he hands Asha a guide book for Glasgow.

Asha tells Nina she’s going to Glasgow (Credit: ITV)

Having spotted the prospectus in Asha’s bag, Nina puts on a brave face and encourages her to enjoy a day out in Glasgow.

However it’s clear she’s struggling with her anxiety.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina kidnaps Asha

Having ascertained that there are floods expected in Glasgow, Nina shares her fears about Asha’s train journey with Roy.

Later Asha calls in at the cafe to see Nina before heading off to Glasgow. However Nina pockets her phone and refuses to let her go to Glasgow.

Nina locks Asha in the cafe (Credit: ITV)

Asha’s alarmed as Nina locks the cafe doors to stop her leaving for Glasgow. Will Asha be able to calm Nina down?

