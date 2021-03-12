Coronation Street spoilers reveal Nina and Asha will split up tonight (Friday, March 12).

A few weeks ago, Nina and Asha realised they had feelings for each other and decided to start dating.

However Nina started to feel as if things were moving too fast when Asha constantly wanted to spend time with her and Dev welcomed her to the family.

In the scenes that air tonight Asha can feel Nina is starting to slip away, so she plans to surprise her with a night away in a hotel.

But when Dev hears about the hotel, he presumes that Nina is the one trying to rush things and confronts her, letting Asha’s plans slip.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina splits up with Asha

Nina goes to see Asha and gently explains that she isn’t ready for a sexual relationship and suggests they should just go back to being friends.

Asha is devastated. Upset, she suggests to her friends Kelly and Summer that they buy some pills and get wasted.

Knowing where to get them, Kelly goes to Simon. He is reluctant but Kelly manages to persuade him to sell them to her.

But later Asha and Summer are horrified to find Kelly unresponsive, having taken one of the pills.

Kelly takes a pill

The girls call the ambulance. Later Dev arrives at the hospital and is horrified when Asha reveals that Kelly took a pill.

Dev marches into the café and accuses Nina of having something to do with Kelly taking the drugs.

Nina explains that she and Asha have split up and she knows nothing about the drugs. But she advises Dev that he should go easy on Asha as it’s clear she’s upset.

