Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nick, Leanne and Simon murdered as Harvey’s thugs track them down?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Nick, Leanne and Simon are in danger as Sharon manages to track down their hideout address.

A couple of weeks ago Nick, Leanne and Simon fled Weatherfield to escape drug dealer Harvey. Harvey had Leanne doing drug deliveries to pay off Simon’s debts.

However when Leanne reported Harvey to the police and he was arrested, he vowed to get revenge on her.

In next week’s scenes, Leanne and Nick are unaware that Simon has given their address to Peter and are convinced they’re safe.

One of Harvey’s men is watching Peter and Carla (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile having been told about Peter being discharged, Harvey’s heavies watch Carla and Peter meet in the car park and see Peter show Carla the hideout address. They soon start to follow them.

Is the game up for Nick and Leanne?

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick, Leanne and Simon in danger?

At the hideout, Nick reassures Leanne and Simon that once Harvey has been sentenced, they’ll be free to return home.

Sharon soon calls at No.1 with flowers for Peter and manages to get Carla’s phone.

Sharon finds the address (Credit: ITV)

Having got the address of the hideout, Sharon slips the phone back into Carla’s bag and leaves. Meanwhile Carla remains oblivious.

Sharon calls one of Harvey’s men and orders him to head over there sharpish.

Are they in danger?

Sharon Bentley’s return

Sharon Bentley returned to see her former foster mother Rita.

Since her return she has been desperate to track down Leanne and it was recently revealed she is Harvey’s aunt.

In this week’s scenes Simon hears that his dad has gone into hospital for a liver transplant and returns to Weatherfield.

Simon leaves the hideout address with Peter (Credit: ITV)

Peter soon overhears a cleaner reporting Simon’s whereabouts. The cleaner punches Peter, but Simon legs it.

Later Peter finds Simon has left the address on a piece of paper.

