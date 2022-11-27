Coronation Street spoilers: Nick does a deal with Harvey?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Harvey offers Nick money so that he can buy The Bistro, giving Nick food for thought.

As Nick struggles to raise the funds to buy Debbie out, Harvey hands him a lifeline.

But, will Nick accept Harvey’s offer in Coronation Street spoilers?

Nick and Leanne are struggling to raise the funds (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey gives Nick a lifeline

Nick and Leanne struggle to buy Debbie out and admit that they just can’t afford to buy The Bistro.

However, things change when they visit Harvey in prison, with Sam.

Harvey hands Nick a note.

He offers Nick money to buy The Bistro.

Nick thinks things over, but it looks like Harvey’s offer isn’t needed any longer.

Debbie decides to accept Nick and Leanne’s initial offer as someone pulled out of the deal.

However, they soon realise that they only pulled out because the restaurant is covered in dry rot.

Debbie didn’t tell them about it, leaving the couple furious.

Leanne fights with Debbie in The Rovers, angry that they now have to pay to deal with the rot.

Needing cash once more, will Nick take Harvey up on his offer?

Nick and Leanne are left dealing with dry rot (Credit: ITV)

Nick has his eyes on Sam’s inheritance money

Ed tells Nick that it will cost £20,000 to remove the dry rot.

He comes up with a plan to ask Sam if they can use his inheritance money.

However, Sam wants to use the money to pay for his future university course.

Later on, Nick pretends that they’ve got the okay to use Sam’s inheritance money.

He lies to Leanne that Natasha‘s sister has signed the paperwork and that they will receive the money today.

However, has Nick gone behind Sam’s back and taken his money?

Or, has he taken Harvey up on his offer?

