Coronation Street spoilers: Nick confesses everything to Leanne

Nick reveals the truth about Damon

By Tamzin Meyer
In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Nick confesses everything to Leanne about Damon as the truth comes out in the open.

After Damon grooms Sam, Nick finds himself telling Leanne the truth.

How will Leanne react to the truth in Coronation Street spoilers?

Nick has been lying to Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Nick’s been keeping secrets from Leanne

Viewers will know that Nick has been lying to Leanne about Damon’s true identity.

Leanne thinks that Nick and Damon are old friends that go way back, but the truth is much different.

Leanne is yet to discover that Nick took money from Harvey to pay for the rot repairs in The Bistro.

Harvey actually took this money from Damon, and now, Damon is forcing Nick to take in drug deliveries at the Bistro or he’ll tell Leanne the truth about where he got the money from.

Nick had lied to Leanne and said that Natasha’s sister had allowed them to use the money from Sam’s inheritance to pay for the repairs.

However, next week, Damon starts to control more aspects of Nick’s life, making him have no choice but to tell Leanne the truth.

Nick is finally honest with Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick tells Leanne the truth

Next week, Damon grooms Sam and gives him advice on how to fight.

Sam fights a girl at his school – Conny – with the school then calling Nick to inform him of Sam’s rage.

Nick is furious when Sam reveals that Damon gave him some tips on fighting.

Leanne wonders why Nick is so worked up about this.

Nick then tries to get Leanne to see his point of view by revealing that Damon is Harvey’s brother.

He tells her the truth, explaining that Damon’s using the Bistro to do his drug deliveries.

How will Leanne react?

Will she forgive Nick for lying to her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

How will Leanne react to the truth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

