Coronation Street spoilers reveal Sam wants to move in with his dad Nick after Natasha reveals she’s moving to London.

In the week leading up to Christmas Leanne begins to pack away Oliver’s toys but she’s overcome with grief.

Meanwhile a stressed Natasha tracks Nick down to the Bistro. She reveals that Sam has gone missing after telling him she has a new job and they’re moving to London.

Natasha reveals she’s moving to London (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gary Windass is questioned by the police

They soon manage to find Sam but he’s adamant that he doesn’t want to move to London and begs Nick to let him move in with him and Leanne.

Sam wants to move in with Nick and Leanne. But Nick tells them he can’t (Credit: ITV)

Later Leanne takes a call from a tearful Sam and she asks Nick why he failed to mention that Natasha is moving to London. She urges Nick to be firm with Sam and explain he has to remain with his mum.

Nick calls his son, battling his emotions, and tells him that it’s not possible for him to move in with him and Leanne as the timing is all wrong.

Coronation Street: Leanne makes a Christmas surprise for Nick and Sam

Later, an excited Nick heads out to pick up Sam for a visit. Leanne does her best to remain upbeat.

When Nick and Sam return to the flat they find Leanne has cooked them a Christmas dinner, decorated a tree and wrapped Sam’s presents up. Nick’s touched by her kindness.

Leanne cooks a Christmas dinner (Credit: ITV)

Over their Christmas dinner, Nick assures Sam he’ll come to visit him in London and they’ll do all of the museums together.

After going out, Leanne returns home. But when she spots Sam playing with Oliver’s music box she freaks out and Sam feels guilty.

Leanne suggests Nick and Sam live together

After snapping at Sam, Leanne promises Nick it isn’t the end of their relationship, but she suggests it would be better if he rented his own flat, moved Sam in and got to know his son properly without having to worry about her.

Leanne suggests to Nick he should live with Sam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Geoff falls off the roof of No.6, leaving viewers cheering

After speaking to Natasha, she reluctantly agrees to leave Sam with Nick for the three months she’ll be in London and lets him move into her flat. But is this what Leanne wants?

Will you be watching Coronation Street this Christmas?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.