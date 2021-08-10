Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – August 16 – 20

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a tearful Tyrone in turmoil, Debbie dodgy dealing and Daisy setting her sights on a new man…

Tyrone’s happiness has gone up in smoke

Fiz spends a night in a police cell, still insisting she was the fire starter. But Tyrone is getting heat from both Evelyn and Alina to tell cops that Hope is the real culprit.

As Ty accepts that Hope could really hurt someone else one day, he reluctantly reports his daughter.

When Fiz finds out that the police know the truth, she is furious with her ex and warns him to stay away.

But Evelyn forces the pair to put on a united front and tell their daughter the police will want to talk to her about the fire.

Later, they take Hope to the cop shop, where Evelyn acts as Hope’s appropriate adult while DS Abney questions her about the difference between right and wrong. Does she know the difference?

Hope explains how she used the nail polish remover and the candle to set light to the cot but she never meant to harm anyone.

Her solicitor reveals she will be charged after admitting to starting the fire – and she could face trial.

Things get worse for Tyrone after he decides to put his family before love – but then Alina gets drunk and misinterprets his attempt to be nice as a marriage proposal!

He then has to drop the bombshell that he’s engaged on Fiz and Evelyn. This goes down like a lead balloon but Fiz softens as Tryone breaks down and blames himself for messing up everyone’s lives.

Debbie does deals

Debbie tries to pull a swift one on Nick and Leanne by suggesting she has another potential buyer interested in the bistro, but they are both onto her.

They pretend to have found another proposition in town so are no longer interested in becoming part-owners.

Daisy does the dirty

Daisy overhears that Daniel has a house worth £400,000 and develops a sudden interest in getting to know him.

She fakes a desire to be an English teacher to reel him in, much to Ryan’s bemusement.

Her seduction plans hit the skids though when she runs into Daniel as he is dashing to hospital fearing Bertie has swallowed a battery and he snaps at her.

Meanwhile, Alya is amused to see that Daisy has already got bored of her man – and Jenny reveals Ryan never cheated on her how she believes.

Abi’s anger

As Corey’s trial nears, Abi needs to write a witness impact statement, but she doesn’t know where to start.

Brian offers to help, asking her to explain how Seb’s death has affected her so he can shape the statement.

Elsewhere…

Sarah is charmed watching Adam play with his nephew Bertie and tells her hubby she is ready to try for a baby…

When Grace suggests they get a place of their own, Michael admits to Ronnie he’s only with her so Grace has her two parents together.

Sally has some grovelling to do when she gets a parking ticket and spouts off about traffic wardens – only to discover Fergus is one and HE left her the fine.

