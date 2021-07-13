Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Curtis tells Steve and Emma his secret.

Meanwhile Tyrone is not happy when he finds out Fiz is moving on, and Leanne makes a big decision about Oliver’s room.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street.

1. Steve suspects Curtis is cheating

As Emma and Curtis head to corner shop to set up for Dev’s photoshoot, Curtis’s phone rings.

He rushes off making out he has a dental appointment, leaving Emma to sort out Dev’s photoshoot.

When Debbie lets slip to Steve she saw Curtis in the Bistro with a young girl looking cosy, Steve is concerned.

He sets off and in the Bistro Steve approaches Curtis and demands to know what’s going on.

Steve assumes Curtis is cheating on Emma and tears a strip off him.

Curtis later breaks up with Emma and Steve finds her crying.

In the Bistro Steve confronts Curtis and he admits that he got it wrong, trusting Steve with his secret.

He makes Steve promise not to tell Emma.

2. Curtis tells Emma his secret

When Curtis says he’s heading out, Steve offers to go with him.

Tracy is baffled when she sees Curtis getting into Steve’s taxi and tells Emma.

As Steve and Curtis return to the street, Tracy demands answers.

Soon Curtis tells Emma his secret, but what is it?

Dev tells Curtis he wants to pull out of the photoshoot as it could ruin his chances of joining the golf club.

Curtis promises he’ll do his best but fears it’s too late.

Dev brandishes the calendar picture at Curtis and Emma and demands they put a stop to the print run.

Curtis stresses over the calendar and Emma worries for his health.

3. Fiz goes on a date

Over lunch, Chris tries to talk Fiz into doing a follow up article.

Kevin advises Tyrone to ditch the idea of writing his own article as nobody wants to hear him badmouth Fiz.

Fiz confronts Tyrone in the café about his proposed article.

Later Fiz meets up with Phill in Speed Daal and they instantly hit it off.

4. Tyrone jealous?

Read more: Who is Casualty actor Bill Ward? Who did he play in Coronation Street and Emmerdale?

Tyrone calls in and is put off to see Fiz out enjoying a date with Phill.

Fiz asks Tyrone if he’ll have the girls as she has a second date, but he refuses, saying he’s taking Alina out.

Knowing Fiz and Phill will be in the Bistro, Tyrone takes Alina there for dinner.

Tyrone watches Fiz like a hawk and Alina gets annoyed.

Alina has a headache and heads home leaving Tyrone to pay the bill.

Tyrone can’t resist making snide remarks at Fiz and Phill’s expense.

However his bravado turns to embarrassment when his card is declined.

To try and make peace, Phill pays Tyrone’s bill, but drunk and humiliated Tyrone takes a swing at Phill, causing him to trip.

5. Leanne makes a decision about Oliver’s room

When Natasha asks Nick if he can have Sam for the week, he’s chuffed.

Sam scampers off to the bedroom to put up his astronomy posters.

Having shown Leanne the posters he’s put up in Oliver’s bedroom, Sam worries he’s upset her.

Nick suggests they take them down.

Leanne tells Sam to put his posters back up as Oliver’s room is now his and she wants him to feel at home.

Sam hugs her gratefully.

After coming back from the park, Nick is stressed and shows Leanne a graze on Sam’s knee.

She tells him to stop mollycoddling Sam.

6. Laura goes to visit Kelly

Read more: Coronation Street and Emmerdale cast and crew suffer ‘Covid outbreak’ and ‘could be shut down’

When Carla reveals they’re looking for a cleaner, Imran bags the job for Laura.

When Sean tells Laura about Fiz’s article in the Gazette and they offered to pay her for another one, Laura’s intrigued.

In the prison visiting room, Laura quizzes Kelly about the night of the attack.

Kelly admits she suffers from flashbacks.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Emmerdale spoilers.