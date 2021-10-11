Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – October 18-22

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal the huge sinkhole collapse drama.

With Abi planning revenge on Corey, and Harvey out to get Leanne, plus rain lashing down a storm is brewing in more ways than one.

Who will make it out alive as the ground on Coronation Street gives way and characters fall into the sewers beneath?

Find out here in this week’s Coronation Street spoilers…

1. Debbie plans her big event

Debbie makes last minute preparations for her House of Horrors event.

But as beer barrels are being dropped off, nobody notices the earth dislodging itself around the Platts’ sinkhole.

2. Abi prepares revenge on Corey

Abi watches a video of Corey packing for Germany. She leaves with a gun, preparing to exact her revenge.

Nina discovers what Abi is planning, but can she talk her out of it?

Abi disguises herself and goes in search of Corey, but everyone is in Halloween masks so it makes it tricky to find him.

Eventually Abi spots Corey.

She confronts him with the gun, but will she pull the trigger?

3. Coronation Street spoilers: Abi and Corey face off

Corey goads Abi, but then the ground gives way beneath them.

Abi and Corey are trapped in a Victoria sewer and Corey gets the gun.

With the water rising around them, will Corey shoot Abi?

And what will Roy find when he peers down the hole?

4. Dev leaves Aadi to die

Aadi, Dev and Asha set off on their trip, but as a storm moves in, they get lost on a country road.

Their car is blocked by a fallen tree when a van swerves and crashes into them.

With smoke seeping into the car, Dev must choose to save Asha or Aadi first.

Believing Asha is in more danger, he drags her away from the car.

But as Dev is getting Asha to safety, the car explodes with Aadi still inside.

Emergency services arrive on the scene, but will Aadi survive?

5. Harvey escapes prison

Harvey injures himself on purpose so he’s transferred to hospital.

He escapes the prison van when it crashes into Dev’s car.

6. Harvey kidnaps Leanne

Harvey heads to Weatherfield where he finds Leanne, dressed as Morticia.

He gags her and binds her hands together.

Leanne escapes, but Harvey gives chase.

Suddenly the ground opens up, but who has fallen into the water below?

7. Johnny plans his exit

Johnny tells Carla he’s going to Bali to be with Kate.

Carla breaks the news of Johnny’s departure to Jenny who is stunned.

8. Jenny and Johnny trapped in the sewers

After Jenny tells Johnny she hopes he’s not leaving because of her, they’re distracted when the ground gives way.

Searching for Johnny, Jenny is swept into the sewers. Johnny goes into the sinkhole to rescue her, followed by Shona.

Who will make it out alive?

9. Nick makes a shocking discovery

Nick returns to the flat where he makes a shocking discovery.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

