Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – October 11-15

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi returns, but she’s hiding something.

Elsewhere, Imran has a big confession for Toyah, and a familiar face comes back to cause trouble for the Battersbys.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers:

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Abi returns

After a night asleep on the sofa, Kevin wakes up to find Abi standing in the living room.

Abi apologises for worrying Kevin and insists the £2000 she took was for food and accommodation, not drugs.

Is she telling the whole truth?

As Jack and Kevin go to great lengths to welcome Abi home, she’s touched.

But Kevin is puzzled when she tells them she can’t promise she’s going to stay.

What does Abi mean by that?

2. Nina’s suspicions of Abi grow

Nina calls at No.13 to see Abi and questions why she doesn’t want to reschedule the wedding.

Abi says it’s too much hassle to organise, but Kevin insists he and Debbie will sort the whole thing, forcing Abi to agree.

Kevin’s thrilled, but Nina is suspicious and wants to know exactly what Abi’s up to. Will she find out?

3. Dev sets his sights on Natasha

Jealous Bernie notices Dev is interested in Natasha, but she’s pleased when she finds out Natasha doesn’t feel the same.

Bernie lets Dev believe Natasha has the hots for him.

He asks Natasha out, but is furious with Bernie when Natasha turns him down.

4. Imran comes clean

Imran is worried when Toyah tells him they’re fostering a four-year-old girl.

With the pressure piling on from Sabeen’s blackmail, he steals Rita’s phone to get info on Sharon for Sabeen.

But the phone rings and Rita catches him out.

Imran tells Sabeen the blackmail must stop and prepares to confess to Toyah.

Toyah is heartbroken when Imran tells her about Sabeen’s blackmail and his one-night stand with a stranger.

Peter urges Toyah not to give up on Imran and she returns to the flat for their meeting with the social worker, but has she really forgiven him?

5. Toyah’s life in danger as Harvey returns

Toyah steals Imran’s phone and sends his texts to Sabeen’s boss, causing Sabeen to get suspended for misconduct.

Furious, she immediately warns Imran he’s made a dangerous enemy.

Coronation Street spoilers then show Sabeen visits Harvey and tells him Leanne’s sister, Toyah, has compromised his appeal.

Harvey vows revenge on both Battersby sisters.

Will he get to them from behind bars?

6. Johnny devastated as Jenny moves on

Jenny is flattered when Leo invites her out for a drink.

She glams up and they head to the Bistro.

But Johnny is there with Carla and he’s gutted to see Jenny on a date.

When Johnny later overhears Beth slagging him off as useless, he’s hurt.

He tells Carla it’s time he left the Street as no one wants him around.

Will he really go?

7. Audrey saves Natasha’s dreams

Natasha eyes up buying the closed salon, but Gail reminds her she said she’d pay to have the sinkhole repaired.

Audrey steps in and agrees to pay for it instead so Natasha can still buy the salon.

8. Asha crashes Aadi’s plans

Aadi is thrilled when he and Dev plan a father/son camping trip, but an upset Asha soon spoils things.

Wanting to cheer his daughter up, Dev invites her on their holiday, annoying Aadi.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

