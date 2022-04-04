Coronation Street first look week 15 Abi Amy and Kelly all look worried
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 11-15

Gary lashes out as Kelly fights her battle with drugs

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kelly can’t cope and turns back to drugs. But she has an unlikely saviour…

Meanwhile, Gary could be in trouble when he lashes out, and Imran prepares to fight dirty.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kelly back on drugs?

Gary brings some of Rick's things to emotional Kelly in Corrie

Kelly is overwhelmed to inherit everything from her dad.

So Gary goes to the house to collect some of her things and brings back a box of memories.

Gary brings some of Rick's things to emotional Kelly in Corrie

Kelly looks at the reminders of her childhood, however it’s all too much.

Overcome with emotion, she rushes out.

Abi catches Kelly with her mum's morphine in Corrie

Alone in Victoria Garden, Kelly is a mess.

She takes out her mum’s bottle of morphine and unscrews the cap…

Abi catches Kelly with her mum's morphine in Corrie

Abi arrives and stops her, taking the morphine away.

But with Abi in possession of drugs now, is that about to backfire?

2. Gary lashes out at Rick’s funeral

Coronation Street: Maria and Gary at Rick's funeral

Maria decides not to attend Rick‘s funeral due to her council standing.

But Gary angrily tells her to think of Kelly and Maria agrees to go.

Gary lashes out at Rick's funeral in Coronation Street

Gary is nervous, hoping none of Rick’s old associates turn up.

A man approaches and spits on Rick’s coffin and says he hopes Rick rots in hell.

Gary lashes out at Rick's funeral in Coronation Street

Furious Gary punches the man.

However, no one notices a photographer lurking in the bushes…

3. Toyah loses everything

Corrie: Toyah is heartbroken as she hands over Elsie to the social worker

Toyah’s heart is broken as Elsie leaves with the social worker.

She drowns her sorrows and heads off to have it out with Imran.

Corrie: Toyah is heartbroken as she hands over Elsie to the social worker

Imran begs her to let him put it right, but she leaves him in no doubt it’s over.

Will he try to win her back another way?

4. Imran wants custody

Coronation Street: Abi turns Imran down when he suggests they move in together

Imran tells Abi he is flat hunting and asks her and Alfie to move in.

But she turns him down.

However, Imran is later concerned to hear Abi is in possession of morphine.

Coronation Street: Abi turns Imran down when he suggests they move in together

Imran decides to go for full custody of their son and asks Toyah to be a family.

When Abi finds out she reveals she’ll fight him tooth and nail, so Imran prepares to fight dirty.

5. Nick helps Sam

Sam asks Nick for some fatherly advice in the cafe in Corrie

Sam has his first crush on chess partner Jalena.

Nick is chuffed to be able to offer some fatherly advice and finally feels like he’s there for his son.

6. Beth breaks Faye’s heart

Coronation Street: Beth tells Faye Craig isn't ready for a baby leaving Faye shocked

Faye puts a fertility app on her phone and shows Craig .

However he confides in his mum he doesn’t want a baby yet.

Coronation Street: Beth tells Faye Craig isn't ready for a baby leaving Faye shocked

With Craig unable to crush Faye’s hopes, Beth decides to tell her the truth.

She tells shocked Faye Craig isn’t ready, but how will Faye react?

7. Mrs Cranshaw crushes hard

Daniel is uncomfortable as Mrs Cranshaw tells him her husband has left her

Daniel is taken aback when he goes to a meeting with Mrs Cranshaw and she confides her husband has left her.

He offers to plan the school trip to ease the pressure on her.

Coronation Street: Mrs Crawshaw attempts to flirt with Roy leaving Daniel uncomfortable

Daniel is left embarrassed when Mrs Cranshaw comes to thank him for his support and she starts flirting with Roy.

Will Roy respond?

8. Summer caught out

Summer sends Aadi packing when he checks on her in Coronation Street

Aadi calls to check on Summer, but she sends him packing as she’s revising.

Billy then worries when Summer refuses to help at church as she’s too busy studying.

Coronation Street: Amy overhears Summer making herself sick and is worried

Amy gets Summer to take a break.

But Summer’s horrified when she’s forced to eat after Roy gives them bacon sandwiches on the house.

Coronation Street: Amy overhears Summer making herself sick and is worried

Amy leaves, but returns as she forgot her phone.

She overhears Summer retching in the bathroom and is shocked.

Coronation Street: Amy overhears Summer making herself sick and is worried

Summer begs her not to tell Billy, and promises it won’t happen again.

Will Amy act to help her friend?

9. Daisy keeps Nicky close

Coronation Street: Daisy asks Nicky for a drink

Worried about how closely Daniel and Nicky are working together, Daisy takes Jenny’s advice.

She invites a surprised Nicky for a drink to quiz her on her feelings for Daniel. But will she like what she hears?

