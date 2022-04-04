Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 11-15

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kelly can’t cope and turns back to drugs. But she has an unlikely saviour…

Meanwhile, Gary could be in trouble when he lashes out, and Imran prepares to fight dirty.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kelly back on drugs?

Kelly is overwhelmed to inherit everything from her dad.

So Gary goes to the house to collect some of her things and brings back a box of memories.

Kelly looks at the reminders of her childhood, however it’s all too much.

Overcome with emotion, she rushes out.

Alone in Victoria Garden, Kelly is a mess.

She takes out her mum’s bottle of morphine and unscrews the cap…

Abi arrives and stops her, taking the morphine away.

But with Abi in possession of drugs now, is that about to backfire?

2. Gary lashes out at Rick’s funeral

Maria decides not to attend Rick‘s funeral due to her council standing.

But Gary angrily tells her to think of Kelly and Maria agrees to go.

Gary is nervous, hoping none of Rick’s old associates turn up.

A man approaches and spits on Rick’s coffin and says he hopes Rick rots in hell.

Furious Gary punches the man.

However, no one notices a photographer lurking in the bushes…

3. Toyah loses everything

Toyah’s heart is broken as Elsie leaves with the social worker.

She drowns her sorrows and heads off to have it out with Imran.

Imran begs her to let him put it right, but she leaves him in no doubt it’s over.

Will he try to win her back another way?

4. Imran wants custody

Imran tells Abi he is flat hunting and asks her and Alfie to move in.

But she turns him down.

However, Imran is later concerned to hear Abi is in possession of morphine.

Imran decides to go for full custody of their son and asks Toyah to be a family.

When Abi finds out she reveals she’ll fight him tooth and nail, so Imran prepares to fight dirty.

5. Nick helps Sam

Sam has his first crush on chess partner Jalena.

Nick is chuffed to be able to offer some fatherly advice and finally feels like he’s there for his son.

6. Beth breaks Faye’s heart

Faye puts a fertility app on her phone and shows Craig .

However he confides in his mum he doesn’t want a baby yet.

With Craig unable to crush Faye’s hopes, Beth decides to tell her the truth.

She tells shocked Faye Craig isn’t ready, but how will Faye react?

7. Mrs Cranshaw crushes hard

Daniel is taken aback when he goes to a meeting with Mrs Cranshaw and she confides her husband has left her.

He offers to plan the school trip to ease the pressure on her.

Daniel is left embarrassed when Mrs Cranshaw comes to thank him for his support and she starts flirting with Roy.

Will Roy respond?

8. Summer caught out

Aadi calls to check on Summer, but she sends him packing as she’s revising.

Billy then worries when Summer refuses to help at church as she’s too busy studying.

Amy gets Summer to take a break.

But Summer’s horrified when she’s forced to eat after Roy gives them bacon sandwiches on the house.

Amy leaves, but returns as she forgot her phone.

She overhears Summer retching in the bathroom and is shocked.

Summer begs her not to tell Billy, and promises it won’t happen again.

Will Amy act to help her friend?

9. Daisy keeps Nicky close

Worried about how closely Daniel and Nicky are working together, Daisy takes Jenny’s advice.

She invites a surprised Nicky for a drink to quiz her on her feelings for Daniel. But will she like what she hears?

