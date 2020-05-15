Coronation Street SPOILERS: New Bistro manager Don causes problems for Ed

In tonight's Coronation Street (Friday, May 15), new Bistro manager Don causes problems for Ed Bailey.

In a clip shared on Corrie's official Twitter account, Ed is working on decorating the Bistro ahead of its reopening.

He's soon approached by his son Michael and it's revealed that Don wasn't impressed with their work, despite it looking great.

Although Michael wants his dad to stand up to Don, Ed explains that Ray has left the new Bistro manager in charge. Which means Don is technically their boss and he won't pay up until he's happy.

As Michael explains he needs the money to give to his ex-girlfriend Grace for their daughter Tianna, Don interrupts the conversation.

He says: "Tell you what. You people don't half like to hang around chatting," and insinuates that Ed isn't working hard enough.

Coronation Street racism storyline

Don will racially abuse Ed! (Credit: ITV)

Newcomer Don is part of a new storyline which sees the Bailey family being racially abused.

It was recently revealed that Corrie has teamed up with Baroness Doreen Lawrence on this storyline.

Baroness Lawrence is the mother of Stephen Lawrence. Stephen was only 18 when he was murdered in a racially motivated attack at a bus stop in Eltham, south east London in 1993.

Since his death, Baroness Lawrence has campaigned tirelessly for his death.

Next week's Coronation Street

In next week's episodes, when Don gives Ed yet another snagging list, Michael is fed up. But Don makes jibes at Michael and enjoys winding him up.

Michael is furious and wants to take on his 'boss' but Ed and Aggie are adamant it's best to turn the other cheek and avoid making a scene.

Meanwhile, James reveals he's being threatened with the transfer list after his altercation with a fan who called him gay.

James is threatened with the transfer list (Credit: ITV)

Later, Michael tells Ed and Aggie that he thinks it's best they don't attend the Bistro opening party. However Aggie refuses to let an idiot like Don put them off.

But it's not been a good day for James either as he reveals he will no longer be playing for the team that night as he's been dropped from the squad.

Later Don makes another racist remark towards them and Michael can't believe his dad is just taking it on the chin. Michael points out fights are never won by those who give up.

At the Bistro reopening, Don continues his vile behaviour in front of the Bailey family. But Ed finally has had enough and challenges him.

Don stands up for himself and his family (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Former Coronation Street star Susie Blake responds to Nigel Havers' sex revelation

As the room falls silent, the builder reveals he has suffered racist abuse his whole life but he won't ever give up his fight to stop it.

Back at home, Michael assures Tianna that there's no place in the world for racism and he'll do everything he can to make the world a better place for her.

Michael assures his little girl there's no place for racism in the world (Credit: ITV)

Read More: BBC and ITV release official statements on return of Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street

James quits football?

In the Rovers, Dev shares his own experience at the hands of racists. Meanwhile, James is convinced his only option is to quit football, fearing people will never accept him for who he is.

Aggie tells Ed she's proud of him for standing up to Don, but wishes she could be proud of the way he is with James too.

At No.3, Ed issues an apology to his son and assures him he couldn't be prouder. Are things looking up for the father and son?

Coronation Street is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.