Coronation Street spoilers from a new clip reveal Natasha says an emotional goodbye to her son Sam before going in for her operation.

Last week, Natasha was shot by Harvey Gaskell in a case of mistaken identity.

Harvey was after Leanne, however as Natasha had the same costume on as Leanne, he ended up shooting her in Nick and Leanne’s flat.

Harvey shot Natasha thinking she’s Leanne (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s scenes (Monday, October 25) Natasha is in hospital.

Coronation Street spoilers: Natasha says an emotional goodbye to Sam

In a new clip Sam visits his mum ahead of her surgery. He takes her hand and listens as she tells him how much he loves her.

Sam goes on talk about the anaesthetics they’re giving her.

Natasha tells her son that she’s proud of him and the man he’s growing up to be.

Sam then said that he heard people don’t dream in an operation and asked his mum if she would tell him if it’s true when she woke up.

Natasha says an emotional goodbye to Sam before going in for her operation (Credit: ITV)

She told her son she would dream of him like she always does.

Natasha pulled Sam in for a hug and afterwards she told him it’s them against the world.

Just moments later the doctor comes in and reveals to Natasha it’s time for her operation.

She pulls Sam in for one last hug before saying goodbye, but will Natasha pull through?

Sam and Nick wait for news

Will Natasha be okay? (Credit? ITV)

Later Sam and Nick wait for news on Natasha, Sam shows his dad the get well card that he made.

Is Natasha going to be okay?

