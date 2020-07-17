Coronation Street SPOILERS: Mystery woman to Yasmeen's rescue?

In upcoming Coronation Street, Yasmeen is paid a visit by a mysterious woman. Who is she?

In next week's episodes, Geoff uses his radio show to talk about how he has forgiven Yasmeen. He plays the hero and tells people that he wants to help.

Meanwhile Yasmeen tells her cell mate that she is going to be visited by someone from a women's charity.

But when the woman arrives, Yasmeen is shocked by what she reveals.

Back in the cell, Yasmeen's cell mate gives her a book on coercive control. Yasmeen gives her abusive husband a call and tells him she does want to be with him again. But is she playing him at his own game?

The day of Yasmeen's trial arrives and she tells Imran that she was visited by someone who claims to have been abused by Geoff.

But as the solicitor says he will track her down, Yasmeen collapses on the visiting room floor. She is quickly rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile back on the Street, Ryan clocks a woman, named Elaine, watching Geoff and Tim as they head out to court. But an upset Alya tells Ryan that her gran has had a heart attack.

Will Elaine be the one to help prove Geoff is the abuser? Is it all to late for Yasmeen?

Coronation Street: Who is Elaine?

Earlier this month, it was revealed actress Paula Wilcox would be joining the ITV soap as Elaine, a former partner of Geoff.

An insider told The Sun: "If Yasmeen pursues the defence that she snapped after endless cruelty at the hands of Geoff, then Elaine's testimony could prove invaluable.

"But as this is Corrie it won't be plain sailing , there'll be quite a few twists and turns along the way.

"Paula is only making a guest appearance for a few weeks but it's a role she'll relish sinking her teeth into.

"After all she'll play a pivotal part in a storyline that's had the nation gripped."

Coronation Street later confirmed the news to Entertainment Daily.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

