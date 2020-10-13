Coronation Street spoilers reveal Mary fears the ghost of Pat Phelan is in Eileen’s home.

In next week’s scenes Eileen makes matters worse with Mick when she decides to call him at home, using the Streetcars number. She threatens him with the police.

But it’s Mick’s husband Erik who answers and is soon accusing a dumbfounded Tim of calling his house and having an affair with Mick.

Coronation Street: Mary fears Pat Phelan has returned

Meanwhile, Mary is convinced the noises coming from the attic are the ghost of Eileen’s late serial killer husband, Pat Phelan.

Billy performs an exorcism (Credit: ITV)

Worried, she gets Billy to perform an exorcism. But when Todd suddenly appears at the top of the stairs, Mary and Billy stare open-mouthed.

On the street, Eileen finds Erik and Tim arguing over Mick.

Back at home, a furious Billy berates Todd for abandoning Summer and letting her think he was dead.

Eileen goes over to Erik and diffuses the situation explaining she called Mick.

Erik accuses Tim of having an affair with Mick (Credit: ITV)

As the commotion escalates, Paul heads over and Todd seizes the opportunity to cause trouble between Billy and Paul.

Billy assures Paul that he loves him with all of his heart and that Todd is bad news and he’s well rid.

Meanwhile, Eileen has had enough of Mick and Erik and reads Mick the riot act, stating Todd isn’t worth his time or energy.

Will Mick agree to end their feud?

Coronation Street: Todd stirs trouble for Billy and Paul

Despite Eileen warning Todd that a lot of people won’t be pleased to see him back, he heads out with a spring in his step.

Meanwhile, Billy confides in Paul that he’s getting cold feet about the archdeacon position.

Paul worries the reason for Billy’s change of mind is because Todd is back on the scene. Todd takes great delight in winding Paul up.

Todd winds up Paul (Credit: ITV)

Billy implores Todd to stop causing trouble. But when Todd admits he still has feelings for him, how will Billy react?

Todd reminds his ex-boyfriend how good they were together and suggests that he doesn’t really want to be with Paul.

Billy refuses to be swayed, but as he heads out, his eyes fill with tears.

Todd reminds Billy how good they were together (Credit: ITV)

Todd offers a hollow apology to Paul but when he makes out that Billy has told him what a tough time he’s had, Paul is furious.

Billy assures Paul he hasn’t told Todd anything about Kel.

Read More: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Billy continues to assure Paul that Todd was the love of his life but isn’t anymore. However Paul remains unconvinced, worried that Billy has settled for second best.

Todd gets under Billy’s skin

Sean arrives home with Dylan and is shocked to see Todd there. When Billy reveals he’s postponed his interview, Paul tells him that’s what Todd wants and orders billy to call and tell them he’s going to be there.

But Sean returns home in a tizz having lost Dylan.

Dylan is back! (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Fans predict shock affair for Scott and Jenny

Later Todd finds Dylan and assures him that Sean loves him. Sean is grateful his old friend stepped in to help.

Billy and Paul return after Billy’s interview for archdeacon. But as Billy goes on about how manipulative Todd is, Paul points out he’s clearly got under his skin.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.