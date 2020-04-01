Coronation Street SPOILERS: Mary and Evelyn get arrested

Coronation Street favourites Evelyn Plummer and Mary Taylor find themselves on the wrong side of the law next week when a protest goes horribly wrong.

Every Coronation Street fan knows that Evelyn isn't one to beat around the bush...

If there is something to be said, you can count on Evelyn to say it.

Evelyn's sharp tongue is often getting her in trouble (Credit: ITV)

But next week her acid tongue gets the better of her when she ends up getting arrested for protesting at the town hall.

Read more: ITV denies reports Emmerdale and Corrie are cancelled this summer

However, Evelyn isn't the only one who gets caught up in the drama... Mary and Nina are also there for the ride.

Mary gets caught up in the protest drama next week (Credit: ITV)

While Mary is not quite as sharp tongued as Evelyn, she is definitely one to fight for what she believes in.

And Roy's niece Nina has made no secret of the fact she likes to support a good cause.

Nina joins Mary and Evelyn at the protest (Credit: ITV)

So when a protest about zero carbon is announced, the trio head down to the town hall to get involved.

Toyah joins the protest

But when Toyah also hears of their plans, she decides to join them on their mission.

The protest gets out of hand and the police get involved (Credit: ITV)

However, things soon take a dramatic turn when things get out of hand and the four women end up getting arrested.

Read more: Coronation Street's Beverley Callard's new play pushed back a year over coronavirus

Later the news of Nina, Toyah, Mary and Evelyn's arrest reaches Leanne and she breaks the news to Imran.

Can Imran stop the police pressing charges? (Credit: ITV)

Imran heads straight to the police station to help the women out... but will he manage to persuade the authorities to drop the charges?

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

What do you think the women did to get themselves arrested?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!