The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 1st April 2020
Soaps

Coronation Street SPOILERS: Mary and Evelyn get arrested

They find themselves on the wrong side of the law...

By Claire Crick
Tags: Coronation Street, Coronation Street Spoilers

Coronation Street favourites Evelyn Plummer and Mary Taylor find themselves on the wrong side of the law next week when a protest goes horribly wrong.

Every Coronation Street fan knows that Evelyn isn't one to beat around the bush...

If there is something to be said, you can count on Evelyn to say it.

Evelyn's sharp tongue is often getting her in trouble (Credit: ITV)

But next week her acid tongue gets the better of her when she ends up getting arrested for protesting at the town hall.

Read more: ITV denies reports Emmerdale and Corrie are cancelled this summer

However, Evelyn isn't the only one who gets caught up in the drama... Mary and Nina are also there for the ride.

Mary gets caught up in the protest drama next week (Credit: ITV)

While Mary is not quite as sharp tongued as Evelyn, she is definitely one to fight for what she believes in.

And Roy's niece Nina has made no secret of the fact she likes to support a good cause.

Nina joins Mary and Evelyn at the protest (Credit: ITV)

So when a protest about zero carbon is announced, the trio head down to the town hall to get involved.

Toyah joins the protest

But when Toyah also hears of their plans, she decides to join them on their mission.

The protest gets out of hand and the police get involved (Credit: ITV)

However, things soon take a dramatic turn when things get out of hand and the four women end up getting arrested.

Read more: Coronation Street's Beverley Callard's new play pushed back a year over coronavirus

Later the news of Nina, Toyah, Mary and Evelyn's arrest reaches Leanne and she breaks the news to Imran.

Can Imran stop the police pressing charges? (Credit: ITV)

Imran heads straight to the police station to help the women out... but will he manage to persuade the authorities to drop the charges?

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

What do you think the women did to get themselves arrested?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers

Trending Articles

 The Chase fans claim contestant was 'robbed' by teammates as they win £13,000
The One Show: Matt Baker's replacement revealed as he leaves tonight
Coronavirus: Main symptoms of COVID-19 a loss of taste and smell, research suggests
Emmerdale star Emma Atkins celebrates 20 years of Charity Dingle by pledging her future to the soap
Coronavirus: 'Many' UK petrol stations will be 'forced to close' during lockdown
Poundland is closing stores – but can you order deliveries online?