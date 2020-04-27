Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gary rumbled by Maria?

In this week's Coronation Street, Maria starts asking Gary questions about Kelly's mum Claire. But will he be able to lie his way out?

Last year Gary ended up killing loan shark Rick in a violent showdown. But after his death, Gary discovered Rick had a teenage daughter, Kelly.

Rick paid for Kelly to attend private school. Knowing things would look suspicious if the payments suddenly stopped, Gary has been paying Kelly's school fees to Claire, pretending it's coming from Rick.

Kelly tells Gary she was thrown out of school as her mum owed thousands in fees (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Kelly and Claire believe Rick is hiding abroad. Soon Gary will learns Kelly moved to Weatherfield High as the payments to her private school had been stopped.

Knowing he didn't stop them, he's immediately suspicious.

Tonight, Claire pays Gary a visit at the furniture shop.

Gary pretends to have been in touch with Rick and he knows Kelly's school fees were being paid...

Gary warns Claire that Rick will kill her if he finds out about the money (Credit: ITV)

It doesn't take long for Gary to figure out Claire had been keeping the cash meant for Kelly's education.

The dodgy businessman warns Claire that if Rick finds out she has been pocketing his cash, that he's likely to kill her.

Realising Gary's right, Claire makes a sharp exit. But as she scurries off, Maria asks who she was.

What will Gary tell her?

Claire abandons Kelly?

But later in the week, Kelly comes a bit closer to home as she ends up living right on Gary's doorstep.

Kelly moves in with Summer and Billy (Credit: ITV)

Summer takes pity on Kelly when she reveals her mum has abandoned her. When Summer explains the situation to Billy, he agrees to have Kelly stay at the flat.

Where has Claire gone? Has she really abandoned her daughter?

Will Rick's body be discovered?

After killing Rick, Gary buried his body in the woods. Although it hasn't been confirmed when or even if Rick's body will be discovered, it looks like the walls could start to close on Gary with Rick's family around.

