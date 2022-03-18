Coronation Street spoilers: Maria ruins Phill’s life?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Maria‘s council campaign could leave Phill‘s life in tatters.

With Maria desperate to win a place on the local council, is there anything she won’t do to achieve it?

And is it really all worth it?

Phill helps Maria (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Phill helps Maria

Having promised to help Maria win her campaign after her rival Bernard started using dirty tactics, Phill comes up trumps.

He meets with the hairdresser and Kirk in his Buzzer Bee costume and hands something over to Maria that could prove very useful.

Maria is stunned as Phill tells her he plans to turn her campaign around with the help of a secret council report.

It reveals that they have been covering up the dangers of local air pollution, which is the main focus of Maria’s fight.

Maria can’t believe she has such a huge advantage in her hands. It doesn’t take her long to use it, either!

Maria and Gary cast their votes – but has she won? (Credit: ITV)

Will Maria win?

It’s polling day the next day and Maria and Gary head to cast their votes.

Once they’re done, the press are outside and want the couple to pose for photos.

It’s unclear whether Maria will be successful, but she definitely feels like she’s in with a shot.

What will the results reveal?

Phill’s got bad news for Maria (Credit: ITV)

Phill loses his job?

Maria’s brought back down to earth when she bumps into Phill. He admits he’s very likely to lose his job over the leaked report she used.

She feels terrible that he could lose everything over her.

Then when Kirk announces he’s been sacked as Buzzer Bee, Maria feels even worse.

She’s left wondering whether it was all worth it?

Will she win and actually be able to make a difference to air pollution? And at what cost to her friends and family?

The walls are closing in on Gary too (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gary in trouble

Maria’s campaign could also have a devastating effect on husband Gary when it’s revealed she’s been successful in getting County’s new training ground moved.

When she shows Gary a picture of the new site, he’s horrified when he reveals that’s exactly where he put Rick‘s body.

He tells a terrified Maria he’s going to have to move the body, but when he breaks into the building site and is caught by a security guard, it all goes wrong.

With Laura edging closer to the truth after her PI informs her Rick is likely dead and the evidence points to Gary, will he crack?

Is Gary about to confess everything?

Could Maria have lost everything too?

