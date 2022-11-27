Coronation Street's Maria is looking concerned, and in a bubble, Griff is looking angry
Coronation Street spoilers: Maria in more danger as she takes on Griff?

Maria's made an enemy of Griff

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Maria gets on the wrong side of Griff and puts herself in more danger.

As she tears down Griff’s flyers, Max warns Maria to back off.

But, will Griff put Maria’s life in danger, in Coronation Street spoilers?

Maria and Griff battle it out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria takes on Griff

Maria and Griff have already clashed over their wishes for the community centre.

With plans to make the community centre a hub for refugees, Maria made an enemy of extremist, Griff.

He vocalised his extremist views, trying to convince everyone that the refugee centre would be a disadvantage for the local community.

Next week, Maria decides to tear down Griff’s flyers, starting a battle between herself and Griff’s gang.

Max spots her taking them down and gives her a warning.

He tells her that Griff won’t like her trying to restrict his right to freedom of speech.

Later, Griff tells Max to start an online petition to stop the community centre from becoming a refugee centre.

But, will Maria try to put an end to Griff’s extremism?

Has she got herself involved in something too dangerous?

Griff means business (Credit: ITV)

Griff threatens Maria

Maria starts putting a plan in place to start creating the refugee centre.

She’s supported by Daryan and Munir who are eager to get the plan into motion.

However, Griff and his gang soon approach them and starts threatening them.

Griff shows Maria the online petition and vows to stop her plans.

Maria can’t believe that so many people have signed the petition.

Will the petition become an obstacle for Maria’s plans?

Can Griff be stopped?

Is Maria putting herself in danger by going up against Griff?

Coronation Street - David, Shona, Gary, Maria, Roy, Brian and Toyah Talk About Griff (16/11/22)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

