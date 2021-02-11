Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Leanne slaps Simon after she makes a shocking discovery.

In next week’s scenes Leanne is about to book another session with Crystal Moon but when Simon appears she quickly ends the call leaving him suspicious.

Later Simon returns home to find his mum fast asleep clutching Oliver’s feather and Crystal Moon on the TV. He watches her with concern, his suspicions growing.

Soon Simon confronts Leanne with her phone records and points out she’s been wasting money on premium rate calls to a psychic who fools her into thinking she’s in contact with Oliver.

Simon confronts Leanne over the calls (Credit: ITV)

How will Leanne react?

She admits to Simon that her grief for Oliver is actually getting worse, not better. Soon Jacob offers Simon another job delivering drugs. Simon promises he’ll think about it.

It’s not long before Leanne finds another feather and smiles, convinced it’s a gift from Oliver. Simon calls Jacob and tells him he’s not willing to do the delivery and he’ll find some other way to pay him back.

However Jacob is clearly annoyed and calls his boss.

Nick is concerned about Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Leanne shows Nick the feathers and explains it’s a gift from Oliver. But Nick is worried about her state of mind. This doesn’t go down well with Leanne and she’s offended.

Simon orders Nick to leave, seeing his mum upset.

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne make a shocking discovery

Later Leanne shows Simon another feather from Oliver and asserts that it’s his way of telling her that he’s okay.

Simon is pleased to hear that finding the feathers has lifted Leanne’s spirits.

However disaster strikes when Leanne drops the feather on the street and runs after it, almost getting knocked over by Mary in the Preston’s Petals van.

Leanne discovers that Simon has planting the feathers (Credit: ITV)

Nick is concerned about Leanne’s behaviour. But soon Brian hands Leanne a rubbish bag saying Simon left it in the recycling bin and she’s shocked to see that there’s a ripped pillow inside.

Furious, Leanne confronts her son and rages at him. Soon she slaps him.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

