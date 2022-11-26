In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Debbie lies to Leanne about dry rot in The Bistro, causing Leanne to punch her.

Debbie makes Leanne and Nick buy The Bistro without telling them about the extra costs to remove the dry rot.

Who will win the fight when Leanne punches Debbie in Coronation Street spoilers?

Debbie didn’t tell Leanne and Nick the truth (Credit: ITV)

Debbie accepts Leanne and Nick’s offer

Leanne and Nick come to terms with the fact that they won’t be able to buy Debbie out of The Bistro.

Debbie has been struggling financially and has decided to sell up her part of the restaurant.

She told Leanne and Nick that they’d need to buy her out or she’d sell her shares to someone else.

As much as they tried to come up with the funds, next week, Leanne and Nick tell Debbie that they can’t raise enough cash to meet Debbie’s demands.

However, when someone pulls out after making an offer, Debbie decides to accept Leanne and Nick’s original offer and let them buy The Bistro.

But, has Debbie hidden some vital information from the couple?

Leanne is furious with Debbie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne punches Debbie

Later on, after celebrating the good news, Leanne and Nick’s happy moment turns sour.

They find out that the other offer was pulled after discovering dry rot in The Bistro.

Leanne is furious that Debbie kept this from them.

She tricked them into buying The Bistro, knowing the extra costs removing the dry rot would entail.

Over at The Rovers, Leanne strikes a punch at Debbie, having to be pulled away by the other punters.

Finding out that removing the dry rot will cost them an extra £20,000, Leanne and Nick desperately try to think of ways to cough up the cash.

But, will they be able to find enough money to cover the cost?

