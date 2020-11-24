Coronation Street spoilers reveal Leanne plans the memorial service for her son Oliver. But she’s thrown when she notices Sam watching.

After Oliver’s death, George calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat to discuss Oliver’s funeral arrangements. Leanne manically goes over all the funeral details with George.

Leanne manically goes over all of Oliver’s funeral details with George (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

Tracy finds Nick alone in the café. When Nick tells her that Leanne is busy arranging the funeral, Tracy is concerned that Steve should be involved to.

Later Tracy tells Steve that Leanne is planning a celebration of Oliver’s life. But Steve shows little interest and heads back to bed.

Steve is grieving for Oliver (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Leanne tells Nick that she’d welcome his support at her son’s funeral. But afterwards they’ll need to work out the terms of their separation.

Leanne calls in at No.1 and goes over the funeral arrangements with Tracy. Tracy tells her that Steve is still in bed, but assures Leanne he wouldn’t miss his own son’s funeral.

Tracy assures Leanne that Steve wouldn’t miss Oliver’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Simon confides in Shona that he’s dreading giving a reading at his brother’s funeral. She assures him he’ll be fine and just to speak from her words. He’s buoyed by her words.

Meanwhile, Nick presents Leanne with her own memory box of Oliver keepsakes and she’s touched.

Coronation Street: Oliver’s memorial

Later, Victoria Garden is decorated for Oliver’s memorial service, but Tracy worries that there’s no sign of Steve.

Oliver’s family gather for his memorial (Credit: ITV)

Steve visits Oliver’s old room in the hospital only to find it’s now occupied by another poorly child.

As the mourners gather for Oliver’s memorial service, a breathless Steve arrives.

But as the service is about to start, Leanne is shocked to spot Sam hovering outside of the gardens. Leanne is furious when Nick heads off to look after his son.

Leanne is shocked to spot Sam hovering outside of Victoria gardens (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity Beverley Callard: Viewers fume as ‘vegan’ Bev tucks into a scotch egg

Leanne addresses the mourners and talks about her treasured son Oliver.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.