Coronation Street Spoilers: Leanne drops a bombshell on Nick

In Coronation Street Spoilers for next week, there’s a shock in store for Nick as Leanne drops a bombshell revelation.

This comes as Nick is already feeling the pressure, having decided to make Debbie an offer on her half of the bistro.

However, cash-strapped Nick only has a week to cough up the money.

Can he find enough to buy out Debbie?

And what bombshell does have Leanne waiting for him at home?

What shock news does Leanne have in store for Nick? (Credit: ITV)

Debbie tells Nick to make an offer

The week begins as Debbie confides in Ronnie.

She tells him that she’s only had two offers on her hotels.

Ronnie suggests that she should sell her share of the bistro to avoid bankruptcy.

Later, Debbie gives Nick a week to make her an offer on the bistro.

Can Nick find the funds?

Debbie tells Nick that she is selling her half of the bistro (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Leanne try to drum up the cash

Leanne and Nick examine their finances.

They realise that they can only afford to make Debbie a low offer on the bistro.

However, they are dubious that she’ll accept the offer.

Later, Debbie admits to Ronnie that Nick and Leanne’s low offer is all that stands between her and bankruptcy.

Ronnie offers to make a call on her behalf.

Debbie is intrigued.

Leanne tells Nick that Harvey has agreed to visit with Sam in prison (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne hits Nick with a bombshell

Ronnie asks a broker friend to help her find a fair offer for the bistro.

Debbie tells Nick that Ronnie’s broker says that selling half a bistro will be difficult and she encourages him and Leanne to sell their half too.

It is then that Leanne hits Nick with a bombshell.

She tells Nick that Harvey has agreed to see Sam in prison.

Sam has been writing letters to killer Harvey, who is behind bars for killing Sam’s mother.

How will Nick react?

Will Sam finally meet with his mother’s murderer?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

