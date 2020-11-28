Leanne Battersby is going to leave Coronation Street for a new life abroad to escape her grief over son Oliver’s death.

Viewers watched grieving Leanne as she let Oliver die with dignity after his mitochondrial disease stopped him from being able to live without life support.

Nick is left devastated by Leanne’s decision to leave Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

She took the decision to drop her legal action against the hospital and be with him while he passed away.

However, next week she will be unable to cope and will end things with partner Nick Tilsley for good.

But with everything around her reminding her of what she’s lost, she makes a drastic decision. And it’s a big one.

Packing the last of her things, Leanne announces to Nick how she’s going to move to France to stay with her sister, Eva.

Nick’s understandably left devastated by her decision but doesn’t have any fight left in him.

Speaking to Toyah, Leanne tells her she needs a fresh start in France.

Sam interferes to get his dad back with Leanne Battersby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Sam tries to stop Leanne Battersby from leaving

She says she has to be away from all the reminders of Oliver – and that it’s too much to cope with. Even trained counsellor Toyah doesn’t seem to be able to change her mind.

However, while Leanne may feel she’s lost Nick, her stepson Sam thinks otherwise.

The intelligent tween is going to interfere in Leanne’s plans to leave.

He takes Nick’s phone and texts Leanne to meet before going to meet her himself.

Leanne will be taken aback when Sam recites a list of reasons she might grow to like him if she sticks around.

But will she decide to stay after all? Or is it time for Leanne Battersby to leave Weatherfield behind for good?

