Coronation Street spoilers show Leanne Battersby is set for a terrifying face off against drug dealer Harvey Gaskell next week.

The grieving mum snapped last week and vowed to bring evil Harvey down by speaking against him in court.

Coronation Street drug dealer Harvey faces court next week (Credit: ITV)

He had tried to terrify her into giving false evidence by shooting her partner Nick.

However, Nick’s son Sam was caught up in the horror and could have lost his life.

Having already lost her son Oliver, Leanne realised that if she doesn’t stand up to Harvey then more mothers could go through her pain.

And next week she faces him in court.

A video spoiler sees Leanne shaken as she’s led into court to testify about the drug dealer.

Actress Jane Danson has revealed how Leanne finds the strength to take on Harvey.

Coronation Street: Leanne Battersby finds her strength again says Jane Danson

“It’s another interesting element, she makes her mind up one day then changes it the next,” Jane said, according to Digital Spy. “In the scenes with the gunman on the street, you see a real shift in how she feels about it all.

“She thinks this will never end unless she stops it now. She is terrified and trying to do her best.”

Jane added: “That’s a lightbulb moment. She’s already lost a child and been through the worst thing that is ever going to happen so what could be worse than that?”

Leanne Battersby bravely gives evidence against Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Jane said that’s when viewers will see Leanne’s “strength forming again and she becomes a little bit of the old Leanne”.

She concluded that Leanne “might not have made right decisions at times” but she loves “they stayed true to that inner Battersby”.

Jane said the writers “always remember where she’s from and I’m really keen to keep hold of that”.

