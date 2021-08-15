In latest Coronation Street spoilers, Leanne Battersby goes to war next week with Debbie Webster for the Bistro.

The former manager of the restaurant has grown bored without having a job since giving her last one up to go on the run with son Simon Barlow.

And with partner Nick selling his shares in Underworld – the pair have been living a life without routine.

And it’s driving them both mad.

Next week they will decide they need a business to run. And one they have experience in.

Leanne Battersby goes to war with Debbie for the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tyrone does the unthinkable while Fiz prepares for prison

So they approach Debbie about buying the Bistro but it doesn’t all go to plan.

They offer her an unexpectedly low offer leaving her furious.

Shrewd Debbie tries to pull a fast one on Nick and Leanne by pretending to have another buyer in mind.

She ropes in an unwitting Ronnie Bailey into her plan by letting Leanne and Nick catch her on the phone to him.

However, the couple are onto her – and have a game of their own to play.

They pretend to have found another potential business in the city to buy – so they are no longer in the market for a share in a backstreet Bistro.

Coronation Street’s Leanne Battersby outwits Debbie Webster

Debbie’s stunned – and eventually discussions resume.

The pair buy into the bistro at their price – but for a half share.

“Bottle of champagne please, Jenny,” says Nick walking into the pub to celebrate.

“Me and Nick have just bought into the Bistro,” added Leanne before she spots Ronnie and confronts him about Debbie’s scheme.

Debbie may have met her match in Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie had no idea what Debbie had done – but Leanne can’t help but brag to an incoming Debbie.

“We know what you did – there’s no point lying,” she tells Debbie.

Debbie tells her: “Well you can’t blame me for trying. As far as I’m concerned anything goes business-wise.”

But Leanne’s got another revelation for Debbie.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Adam warns Daniel off Daisy as she sets her sights on his windfall

“I’m glad you feel that way,” replies Leanne, grinning.

“Because now you can’t complain that we lied to get the price down – there was no cafe bar in the northern quarter.

“See you at work tomorrow, ta-ra!”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!