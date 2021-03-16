Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Leanne is arrested after going to the police about Harvey.

In next week’s scenes Simon thanks Leanne for getting Harvey off his back and promises he’ll never get mixed up with anyone like that again. Leanne daren’t tell him the truth.

Soon Leanne is upset when she discovers Nick is still living at Natasha’s. But when Nick tells her he’d rather be at home and she’s the one stopping him, Leanne can’t argue.

Having received a text from Harvey, Leanne asks Nick if she can borrow his car. Sitting in Nick’s car, Leanne is counting her drug money when a police officer knocks on the window.

A police officer knocks on Leanne’s car window (Credit: ITV)

When the officer explains there has been a spate of care thefts, Leanne breathes a sigh of relief.

Back home, she stashes her burner phone and nurse’s uniform before telling Harvey that she wants out.

But Harvey has other plans and tells her she’s such a success, he’s moving on to bigger deals.

From her window, Leanne despairs as she watches Nick, Natasha and Sam, looking too all intents, like the perfect family.

Leanne sees Nick, Natasha and Sam all together (Credit: ITV)

Later Harvey drops off more drugs with Leanne and orders her to put on the nurses uniform and get out of there.

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah gets the wrong end of the stick

Leanne feels trapped and soon Toyah spots her leaving Victoria Court with Harvey. She assumes she’s having an affair behind Nick’s back.

Having made the drop Leanne heads home in the nurses uniform. However when a woman approaches and asks her to help a man who’s collapsed at the tram station, Leanne is horrified.

A woman asks Leanne for help (Credit: ITV)

Later Harvey calls round with another job for Leanne but when she refuses, they get into an argument.

Having heard from Toyah that she saw Leanne with another man, Nick pays her a visit.

Leanne is forced to hide Harvey in Oliver’s bedroom but when Nick spots Harvey’s jacket, his suspicions are confirmed.

Meanwhile Natasha admits to Nick that she still has feelings for him. What will he say?

Leanne is arrested

Having reached a decision, Leanne goes to the police station and reports Harvey for his drugs operation. But she finds herself getting arrested.

Leanne fears she has just made a terrible mistake.

Leanne goes tot he police but is arrested (Credit: BBC)

Simon returns home to find no sign of his mum. He tells Nick how she’s gone missing, lied about going to France and has barely left the flat since Christmas.

As the police interview Leanne, she covers for Simon making out he was never involved in the drug deliveries and she only got involved to protect him.

Leanne begins to work with the police?

The officer tells Leanne they’ve been watching Harvey and are aware that he grooms young lads and they need her help to catch him.

Leanne returns home and lies to Harvey, making out she didn’t have time to deliver his drugs. Harvey urges her to get on with it if she values Simon’s life.

Simon follows Leanne (Credit: ITV)

With her nurses uniform on, Leanne heads out. But Simon is suspicious and follows her.

As she waits nervously for the drug dealer, Simon appears. Promising she’ll explain later she tells Simon to go home.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

