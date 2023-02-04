Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Sean may be in mortal danger as he takes a trip to the mountains with Laurence.

This comes as a revelation from a figure from Laurence’s past puts Todd and Eileen on alert.

Is Laurence planning on murdering Sean?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below for more on this story.

Todd and Eileen’s taxi driver gives them a chilling warning about Laurence (Credit: ITV)

A figure from Laurence’s past issues a stark warning

Todd and Eileen pull up onto the street in a taxi.

They see Sean and Laurence heading up the street.

The driver recognises Laurence. He warns Todd and Eileen that their friend should watch his back.

Todd tells Sean about what the taxi driver said.

Outside the Rovers, Sean grabs Todd’s phone and opens the taxi app.

He shows Laurence a picture of the taxi driver, a man called Mitch.

Laurence claims that he doesn’t know Mitch.

Mitch tells Todd and Eileen the full story about Laurence’s past (Credit: ITV)

Eileen does some digging

At No.11, Eileen reveals that she’s found a picture of Laurence online.

The picture shows Laurence and his wife with her arm around Mitch.

Sean tells Todd and Eileen that they’re wrong about Laurence.

He reveals that Laurence has booked them both a mini-break together.

Is Sean in danger?

Eileen and Todd track down Mitch.

Todd and Eileen are worried when Laurence reveals that he plans to take Sean away to the mountains (Credit: ITV)

Mitch’s revelation spells danger for Sean

Mitch tells them that he and Laurence were having an affair when Lindsay fell down the mountain.

He reveals that he suspects Laurence of pushing her.

Eileen and Todd are left shellshocked by the revelation.

Later, they break the news to Sean.

When Laurence then reveals that their surprise mini-break involves mountains, Sean hides his unease.

Later, in the cafe, Laurence mentions that there will be no phone signal, as the village they’re going to is in the middle of nowhere.

Is he planning on killing Sean?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!