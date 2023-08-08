Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren tries to sleep with Roy

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Lauren offers herself to Roy in exchange for a room for the night.

As Roy reels in shock, what will Lauren do next? Is her time on the cobbles up after her huge mistake?

Lauren leans in to kiss Max – and is rejected (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren hits a high

Lauren is struggling in her new role working in the cafe. The awkward customers are proving a handful and Lauren subsequently keeps hitting out.

Shona gives her a pep talk on how to deal with it all and when Beth complains about being short changed, Lauren keeps her cool and soon manages to prove Beth wrong. Shona is impressed and congratulates Lauren on the way she dealt with the situation.

On a high, Lauren then tells Max about her successful day. He’s pleased for her, but his warmth is misread and she tries to kiss him. Max pulls away, leaving an embarrassed Lauren to storm off.

Roy’s offer doesn’t get the response he was expecting… (Credit: ITV)

Lauren propositions Roy

She heads to the cafe and confides in Roy what a fool she’s made of herself. She tells him she wants to resign and leave.

Sympathetic Roy offers her a bed for the night so she can sleep on it before making any rash decisions.

However things take a very awkward turn when she offers to sleep with him to show how grateful she is…

Obviously Roy is horrified in at the suggestion and it’s not long before Lauren has disappeared.

Roy leaves a message for Shona the next day hoping she’s heard from Lauren, but when she hasn’t and neither has Max, Roy really starts to panic.

Can Lauren move past her mistake? (Credit: ITV)

Does Lauren leave?

Lauren soon turns up when she heads to No.8 to collect her things. But as she lets slip to Max and Shona what happened with Roy, how will they react?

The troubled teen explains she made a pass at Roy because she figured that was what men expected. But can they comfort her and persuade her to stay?

Will Lauren be able to face Roy ever again? Does her future remain in Weatherfield? Or will she pack her bags and leave for good?

