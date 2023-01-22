Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed the net closing in on killer Stephen Reid.

But could it be his unsuspected niece Sarah who stumbles on the truth about her murderous uncle?

Stephen is horrified to discover there is CCTV in the factory (Credit: ITV)

Killer habit!

Stephen has two victims to his name now – Leo and Leo’s dad, Teddy.

He killed Leo when the suspicious surveyor started digging into Stephen’s financial affairs and began to think – correctly as it turned out – that Mr Reid was planning to fleece his mum Audrey out of her life savings.

So far, Stephen’s got away with that murder, thanks to a lot of ducking and diving, and Leo having arranged a new job in Canada.

Stephen has already killed Leo (Credit: ITV)

Teddy in danger in Coronation Street spoilers

But when Teddy – Leo’s dad – turned up in Weatherfield at Christmas time, Stephen was horrified. And things got even trickier when Teddy revealed that he’d been to Canada and there was no sign of Leo ever having travelled there.

Leo had sent messages from his phone, telling Jenny and Teddy to leave him alone, though of course viewers know that the real sender of those messages was Stephen.

He thought he’d been pretty clever using that tactic to get Jenny and Teddy to back off, so when Teddy also revealed he knew the messages had been sent from Weatherfield, Stephen was shocked.

Fortunately – for Stephen, not poor Teddy – it was at that moment Teddy stepped into the road and was mown down.

Ouch!

Teddy was run over just at the right time for evil Stephen! (Credit: ITV)

Memory loss

Teddy suffered from amnesia about the moments before his accident for weeks, and just as his memory was returning, Stephen struck again!

When Teddy threatened to go to the police, Stephen whacked him over the head and killed him!

Stephen struck again when Teddy’s memory returned (Credit: ITV)

Sarah at risk in Coronation Street spoilers?

But in Coronation Street spoilers for next week it looks like Stephen hasn’t quite covered all his tracks.

When his niece Sarah admits she and business partner Michael held a secret meeting in the factory, Stephen thinks nothing of it.

But when Sarah adds that she’s worried she’ll get found out because of the CCTV in the factory, Stephen’s horrified.

Has Teddy’s murder been caught on camera?

Sarah decides to check what’s on the video and get it deleted.

Will she spot her uncle’s dastardly deeds? And how far will he go to keep her quiet?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

