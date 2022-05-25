Coronation Street spoilers: Will Kevin’s bombshell change Abi’s plans?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kevin begs Abi to get back together, but will it change her plans to flee?

It’s clear they still love each other and Kev has finally decided to take the risk to ask her to reunite.

With Abi planning to flee the cobbles, however, is it too little too late?

Kevin is helping Abi, but secretly wants her to stay (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Kevin and Abi?

Abi and Kevin have been separated for a while after he found out about her one-night stand with Imran Habeeb.

After their split, Abi went on a drink and drugs bender and ended up giving birth without even knowing she was pregnant.

She abandoned Alfie at the hospital and because of this, and her history, lost custody to Imran and Toyah.

Despite Abi wanting all of them to be a part of Alfie’s life, Imran is playing dirty and has set her up to fall. Abi therefore feels she’s been left with no choice, but to take her little boy and run away abroad.

Will Abi get away? (Credit: ITV)

Does Abi flee in Coronation Street spoilers?

Kevin has already confessed he loves Abi still, but as she’s desperately trying to keep her son, he is going along with her plans to flee.

He is helping her get out of the country, knowing he’s going to lose the love of his life at the same time.

However, as Abi packs her suitcases, she soon realises that game is up and she might not be able to get away after all…

As Kevin drops the bombshell he wants her back in his life for good, she is left stunned.

Will she still run away? Or will she stay and fight for her son the legal way?

Kevin vows to stand by Abi and help her fight for Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Car crash horror on the cobbles

Meanwhile, Imran and Toyah have their own drama going on as he confesses his dirty tactics to keep Alfie.

As he heads to the police station to come clean, he and Toyah are involved in an almighty car crash.

Abi and Kevin are horrified to hear about the accident, but not as horrified as when they’re taken in for questioning over the faulty car…

With the future uncertain and everything lying in tatters, Kevin assures Abi they are in this together. He promises they will fight for custody of Alfie as a couple.

Will this convince Abi to stay? Can she really win her son back?

And what really happened when Imran and Toyah crashed their car?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

