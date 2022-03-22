Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin finds out the truth

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kevin will finally find out Imran is the father of Abi’s baby.

But with her big lie exposed, how will Abi explain herself?

And what will Kevin do now he knows the complete truth?

Abi has lied to Kevin over the father’s identity (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoiler: Imran makes a huge mistake

Abi is busy fighting to keep her son and Imran is representing her in court.

Meanwhile, Toyah is also there to show her support, but she has no idea about Imran’s true connection to the case.

With Abi painted an unfit mother whose baby should be taken into care, Imran gives an impassioned plea on her behalf.

However, once the verdict is revealed, Toyah suggests Imran needs to take a step back. She tells him he’s done all he can for Abi and needs to focus on their family now.

Little does she know…

Abi is furious at being ditched and bans Imran from seeing Alfie.

But the solicitor won’t take that lying down and begs Abi to change her mind.

He promises to do whatever it takes, even putting his name on the birth certificate. But will that force him to come clean to Toyah?

Toyah sends Kevin hunting for a package (Credit: ITV)

Toyah becomes suspicious

On the surface, he keeps his promise to his fiancée that he’ll step back from Abi and sets her up with a solicitor free of charge. However, behind her back, Imran is soon accompanying Abi to register Alfie’s birth.

With his name firmly on the birth certificate, Abi returns home clutching the precious package. When she bumps into Toyah she’s secretive about what’s inside.

Of course, we all know why she’s being secretive, but Toyah immediately suspects drugs and gives Kevin a heads up that Abi might be back on a downward spiral as she was acting strangely.

He then takes action to find the package and expose its contents while Abi is busy making tea.

Kevin finds out everything (Credit: ITV)

Kevin finds out the truth

But what he finds is far more shocking: Alfie’s birth certificate.

As Kevin takes in what it says – and what this means – he can’t believe it.

After thinking the dad was Tez and having no idea Abi had even slept with Imran, how will Kevin react now her lie has been exposed?

Will this drive even more of a wedge between them? Does this mean there really is no going back for the couple?

And what does future hold for Toyah? Is her happy ending about to be destroyed by Kevin?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

