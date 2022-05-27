Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin is questioned by the police for trying to kill Imran and Toyah

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kevin is questioned by police after Imran and Toyah‘s car crash.

Imran and Toyah are involved in a car crash.

However when the police begin to investigate, they become suspicious of Kevin.

Toyah and Imran are involved in a car crash (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran and Toyah involved in a car crash

Recently Toyah and Imran were given custody of baby Alfie.

But Imran paid Ben to lie in court saying he saw Abi buying drugs.

While Abi has been pretending that she’s accepted the judge’s decision, she has secretly been planning to flee Weatherfield with her son.

This week, Kevin found out about Abi’s plan and in next week’s scenes, he plans to help her.

When Kelly accuses Imran of bribing Ben to lie in court about Abi, he’s left feeling guilty.

Meanwhile Kevin helps Abi with her plan to flee the country with Alfie.

Imran eventually realises he needs to come clean about what he’s done.

When Imran tells Toyah the truth, she wants to go to the police.

However there’s a huge crash on the cobbles.

Imran and Toyah are in the car when it smashes into a building.

Soon Imran pulls Toyah from the wreckage and begs her not to die as the ambulance arrives.

Will Toyah be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin is questioned by police

Meanwhile the police begin to investigate why the car didn’t brake and it’s not long before they turn their questions to Kevin, who worked on the car.

Abi and Kevin are later taking in by the police so they can be questioned.

Kevin is questioned (Credit: ITV)

Kelly tells the police that Imran was on his way to confess.

Later Kevin assures Abi they will fight for custody of Alfie.

The police investigate, convinced the crash wasn’t an accident.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

