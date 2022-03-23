Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin breaks Toyah’s heart?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kevin is about to find out everything – but will he tell Toyah and break her heart?

As she blissfully presses ahead with her plans to adopt Elsie with Imran, her world might be about to come crashing down…

Abi is fighting for her baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi fights for her baby

Abi is in court with Imran representing her and Toyah supporting her to get custody of Alfie.

With the local authorities insisting she’s an unfit mother, Imran has his work cut out to convince the judge otherwise. But will the verdict go Abi’s way?

Toyah later asks Imran to take a step back from Abi’s case and focus on their own adoption plans. It leaves Abi furious and she bans Imran from seeing their son.

But Imran is determined to be a part of Alfie’s life and says he’ll do whatever it takes. He even offers to be named on the birth certificate.

Kevin finds out the truth after Toyah grows suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Toyah’s suspicions grow

Realising Imran really is serious about being on the birth certificate, Abi agrees he can accompany her to register the birth.

He tells Toyah he’s set Abi up with a new, free-of-charge, solicitor, which pleases Toyah, but then he secretly heads off with Abi to the council offices.

They arrive back separately, but Toyah bumps into Abi who is acting strangely. Toyah sees she’s clutching a package and is very secretive of the contents. She immediately assumes it must contain drugs.

Of course, what’s really inside is Alfie’s birth certificate and Abi doesn’t want Toyah to see it.

But oblivious Toyah decides to warn Kevin of her suspicions and he goes on the hunt for the ‘drugs’.

However, what he finds is much more shocking: the birth certificate listing Imran as the father.

As he confronts Abi with the truth, having believed the baby was Tez‘s, Kev is in turmoil over the discovery.

Is Imran’s secret about to come out? (Credit: ITV)

Kevin breaks Toyah’s heart?

Meanwhile, Toyah and Imran are in a meeting with the social worker to discuss Elsie’s adoption.

But with Kevin now in the know about his huge secret, is Imran’s world about to come crashing down?

Will Kevin tell Toyah everything and leave her completely heartbroken again?

She’s already forgiven Imran for cheating on her, but that was when she thought it was with a random person. Once she knows it’s her friend and the person whose back she’s had on so many occasions recently, will Toyah be quite so understanding?

Is she about to lose everything?

