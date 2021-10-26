Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kevin and Abi wedding day ruined by gun bombshell?

Coronation Street spoilers show Kevin and Abi ready to say ‘I do’ this week, but will they make it down the aisle?

The troubled couple has been to hell and back in the past few months, so they deserve a break.

Kevin is really excited to finally marry the woman he adores, but there’s a problem in the form of his sister Debbie.

She’s sure that Abi will wreck his life and son Jack’s world if the wedding goes ahead.

So she tells Abi to walk away, or she’ll show Kevin the letter that’ll destroy everything.

Coronation Street Spoilers: Debbie and Abi

Debbie wants dangerous Abi out of their lives (Credit: ITV)

The relationship between Debbie and Abi has always been fraught with tension.

But it turns out Debbie found the incriminating letter in which Abi laid out her plans to shoot Corey dead on the night of the storm.

Her black and white confession demonstrates that Abi was willing to sacrifice everything just to get revenge, and Debbie is disgusted.

But instead of accepting Debbie’s ultimatum and walking away, Abi insists she’ll tell Kev the whole truth first.

She believes that he’s owed an explanation after everything he’s done for her, so she braces herself to confess it all.

What will Kevin say when Abi reveals her darkest secret?

Marry me, Abi

Kevin prays that Abi will show up (Credit: ITV)

Kevin is horrified to return home and discover Abi packing her bags.

She sits him down and tells him she stole his money to buy a gun to kill Corey with.

Abi breaks Kev’s heart as she shares how she almost pulled the trigger until Roy made her see sense.

But instead of telling her it’s over, Kevin reaffirms his love for her.

He might not like what she did, but Kev adores his bride-to-be and believes they can build an incredible life together.

He stuns Abi by telling her that he loves her and that he’ll be waiting to marry her at the hotel.

All Abi has to do is get ready and meet him at their ceremony.

Will she grab her chance at happiness and become the next Mrs Webster?

