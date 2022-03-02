Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly’s secret revealed putting Gary in a VERY tricky position

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kelly‘s secret about looking after Laura is out.

Next week Gary questions Kelly as to where she was until the early hours. She makes out she was running as it helps her to relax.

Kelly reveals to Simon that she’s been caring for Laura, attending school and cramming in shifts at the barbers.

He tries to encourage her to talk to Gary and Maria but Kelly refuses.

Later Maria tells Kelly she needs to focus on her council campaign and needs to increase Kelly’s shifts at the barbers.

However Kelly secretly worries how she’s going to fit in visits to her mum.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly’s secret is out

Simon’s concerned when Kelly takes a call from Laura to say she’s had a fall.

Maria’s furious when Kelly fails to turn up for her shift at work. Simon realises it’s time to tell Maria and Gary the truth.

Meanwhile Kelly tends to her mum after finding her in a bad way. She lies to Maria that she’s spending the night at a mate’s.

However they’re soon interrupted by Gary.

Kelly admits what has been going on and wanting to support her, Gary and Maria arrange for Laura to move in with them.

Laura tries to find Rick

Laura announces she intends to hire a PI to track down Rick so she can get her hands on his money for Kelly.

In a bid to scupper her plan, Gary tells Laura that he’ll sort out a PI.

He later meets up with Lenny and tells him he wants to pretend to track down Rick but make no progress whatsoever.

However, Laura recognises Lenny and hit plan fails.

Laura and Gary later meet up with her PI. Laura explains that she’s trying to track Rick down and Gary was the last person to see him alive.

Gary sweats as the PI quizzes him about his relationship with Rick.

Will Gary finally admit the truth?

