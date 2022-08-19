Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly killed in car crash?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Kelly crashes Aadi’s car after being hurt by Aadi’s conversation with Asha.

After being given an engagement ring by Aadi in next week’s Corrie, Kelly lashes out after finding out his true intentions.

He wanted nothing more than to win a holiday.

Her anger gets the better of her and she ends up crashing into a bollard.

Will Kelly come out of this alive in Coronation Street spoilers?

Is Kelly heading into the relationship too quickly? (Credit: ITV)

Kelly and Aadi have sex

Kelly and Aadi jump on a chance to win a dream wedding – aka a free holiday together – by pretending that they are set to be wed.

The pair see a flyer that Ellie from the Gazette has scattered around the Bistro and enter the competition.

Kelly makes it clear that they won’t actually go through with the wedding but will just enter to try and win the holiday.

Rehearsing their answers for a Mr and Mrs style quiz, the couple realise that they both have never had sex before.

Aadi gives Kelly a kiss which soon escalates into the pair sleeping together.

After, Aadi gives Kelly his mum’s engagement ring which delights her.

Has Kelly got the wrong idea?

Kelly admires her engagement ring (Credit: ITV)

Kelly crashes Aadi’s car

Answering the Mr and Mrs questions with Ellie, Kelly and Aadi fail the quiz.

It turns out that they don’t know as much about each other as they would have liked.

However, Aadi tells Ellie that him and Kelly are meant to be, exciting the reporter.

Later on, Aadi passes his driving test and admires his new car.

Can Aadi save Kelly? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Asha recognises Kelly’s ring and has many questions but her brother explains that it isn’t real. It’s just for a competition.

Kelly overhears and lashes out, throws the ring at Aadi’s face and steals his car irrationally.

She thought that his feelings for her were real.

In a bid to catch Kelly and get his new car back, Aadi grabs Asha’s old princess bike and pedals away down the ginnel.

He comes across the car but it’s in no fit state.

Kelly has crashed it into a bollard, with it ending up in a pile of smoke. But where is she?

Will Kelly be okay?

Can Aadi save her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

