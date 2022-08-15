Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly kidnapped and murdered by gang in exit plot?

Coronation Street pictures show Kelly Neelan in danger as she’s grabbed by a gang at night.

It was reported earlier this month that Kelly actress Millie Gibson would be leaving the soap and her exit plot is being kept a huge secret.

New pictures of the cast filming sinister scenes on location suggest that Kelly is in huge danger.

Will she survive?

Kelly has been kidnapped by Rick’s associates before (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kelly kidnapped?

In the pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk, the cast can be seen filming scenes at night.

Kelly is seen screaming and struggling with a hand over her mouth as she is grabbed by a man.

It is not known what leads her to this situation or what her fate will be.

But it looks like she could be in serious trouble. Is she about to be kidnapped and killed?

Currently Kelly lives with Gary Windass and his wife Maria Connor.

Kelly believes that her mum Laura, who died of cancer earlier this year, was the one who murdered her dad, loan shark Rick Neelan.

But what Kelly doesn’t know is that it was Gary who killed Rick back in 2019.

Will Kelly learn the truth about Gary? (Credit: ITV)

Kelly grows suspicious of Gary?

A big autumn story for Gary and Kelly has been teased.

As reported in Metro, a Corrie spokesperson said: “The clock has been ticking for Gary Windass ever since he took in the teenage daughter of the man he murdered.

“Increasingly seeing Gary as a father figure, Kelly is further indebted to Gary when he rescues her from the clutches of dad Rick’s shady associates.

Gary killed Rick three years ago (Credit: ITV)

“But having witnessed how far Gary is willing to go to keep her safe, Kelly starts to wonder if he has crossed that line before.”

They also teased that Maria continues to struggle with the online attention her council work has bought her and Gary is determined to protect her.

Will Gary’s past catch up to him?

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

