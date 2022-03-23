Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly devastated by death discovery

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Kelly gets dreadful death news when a body is found.

Although she desperately clings to the hope it’s not her dad, how will she react when the truth is revealed?

The police break the news a body has been found (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: A body is found

Kelly is horrified when she looks at the news on her phone and it reveals the police are at County’s new training ground searching for a body.

Gary and Maria are both thrown into a panic, but keep their cards close to their chest as they try to support Kelly.

The police find a body on the construction site, but Kelly hopes against hope it’s not her dad.

However she’s left bereft when DS Beckett confirms they’ve found Rick‘s body.

Kelly breaks down and turns to Gary and Maria for comfort. But will they manage to hide their guilt?

Maria begs Gary not to confess (Credit: ITV)

Gary confesses?

Distraught Kelly tells Maria both of her parents let her down time and time again and she’s grateful to have her and Gary.

It leaves the pair feeling awful, knowing Gary is to blame for how Kelly feels about her mum and dad.

Unable to cope with the guilt, Gary reaches a decision: he’s going to tell the police everything.

However, Maria isn’t impressed.

She begs her husband to reconsider insisting his confession will destroy their family and break Kelly’s heart even more.

As Gary tries desperately to battle with his conscience, can he keep quiet and support Kelly when she needs him the most?

Will Gary destroy his family unit? (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

With Maria’s words ringing in his ears, Gary has a big decision to make.

He already knows Laura‘s PI was able to find enough evidence to point the finger at him, so how much longer before the police come knocking for him having reached the same conclusion?

Will Gary confess? Can he find a way to keep his secret hidden? Or will it come out one way or another?

